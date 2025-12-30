Kylie Kelce Scolds Jason Kelce for Going ‘Too Far’ for Eagles Success

Essentials Inside The Story Kylie Kelce responds to Jason and Travis Kelce on New Heights.

A Kelce joke draws a sharp reaction during Eagles discussion.

What did Jason & Travis Kelce say that escalated the exchange?

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently leading the NFC East with an undisputed record (11-5), and it wouldn’t be easy to believe what their former pro is willing to sacrifice. While Kylie Kelce couldn’t bring herself to watch the Eagles lose and turned her back towards the television screen, naming it a “sacrifice,” her husband Jason Kelce and brother-in-law Travis Kelce’s response was enough to cause awkward silence and bouts of laughter in the podcast room. And how can one miss Kylie’s facial expression following the comment!

The conversation began innocuously enough, with Kylie explaining her superstition around the Eagles’ struggles. “There’s only so much control you have, and it’s what you can do,” she said, prompting Travis to echo, “Yeah, you got to control what you can control.” Jason then pushed the idea further, asking what it was about turning around that could shift the tides. Kylie laughed it off, calling it “a selfless act,” before Jason seized on the wording. “It’s a sacrifice?” he pressed. Kylie agreed, explaining she desperately wanted to watch the game.

Jason, now clearly leaning into sarcasm, followed with, “So the Eagles are still losing. How can we up this sacrifice?” As Kylie stared at him in disbelief, Travis chimed in from the background, joking that they might need to “black out the games.” That setup led directly to the moment that changed the tone.

“That’s a big-time sacrifice,” Jason said, before adding, “I was going like, animal sacrifice? That’s what went in my head.” Travis laughed and jumped in, egging Jason on by asking what kind of animal she’d sacrifice, but Kylie cut in instantly, her expression hardening. “Why do you always take it one step too far?” she snapped, the shift immediate and unmistakable.

Jason only made it worse, joking that he’d be willing to “sacrifice a cat,” drawing a visible eye roll and frustrated head tilt from Kylie, while Travis burst out laughing and admitted, “That was uncalled for.”

Moments like these, awkward as they can be, are also exactly what have defined the Kelces’ dynamic from the very beginning.

Jason and Kylie Kelce have always shared a fun-loving, playful relationship that fans adore. Instead of a typical fairytale moment, their story started with a hilarious Tinder date. Jason reportedly fell asleep at the bar about 45 minutes into their first meeting, after a pre-date football party, leaving Kylie (and everyone else) amused.

The craziness didn’t just end there as Jason unintentionally farted loudly while tying his ice skates during their second date. This caused both of them to burst out laughing.

This energy also extends into family life and social media. Kylie once dragged Jason to an all-women’s beach yoga class, a viral moment that highlighted his mock displeasure and her comic control of the situation. Jason’s flag-speedo stunt had crowds laughing (though Kylie gently reminded fans he’s a married dad) at charity events. And that same lighthearted dynamic now extends into the much louder spotlight surrounding Travis Kelce.

Jason Kelce opens up on the possibility of his brother’s wedding speculations

Jason Kelce became a part of the conversation surrounding his brother Travis Kelce’s widely discussed relationship with Taylor Swift and the possibility of a future wedding. The former pro acknowledged the attention around the couple but has largely approached the topic with humor, making it clear that he sees the situation first and foremost as a family matter. Jason’s role has been that of a supportive older brother who understands the spotlight but doesn’t take it too seriously.

“The first time I met Taylor… I jumped out of a suite,” Jason said, as reported by Hello! “She invites us back to things now! We’ll see if the shirt stays on or off. I’ve broken things. I dropped one of my buddy’s bridesmaids on her head. It’s gone south at a couple weddings. I’m a good time, usually.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning to get married in June 2026, with reports saying the chosen date is Saturday, June 13, 2026 (because she loves the number 13). They are reportedly looking at having the ceremony at Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, a luxury venue near Swift’s holiday home. Friends like Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid are said to be planning multiple bachelorette trips for Taylor before the wedding, possibly in places like New York, the Bahamas, and Italy.