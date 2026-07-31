“Kylie Probably Isn’t Going To Be Happy”: Jason Kelce Reveals The One ‘Unacceptable’ Thing He Did at Travis and Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Jason Kelce is no stranger to wearing his heart on his sleeve. He has been vocal about how his relationship and marriage to Kylie has changed his life, as has being a father to four girls. However, Travis Kelce’s wedding might have generated a reaction that his dear wife might take offense with.

“It was incredible, 10 out of 10, more than 10 out of 10! It was so much fun, and I did cry,” Kelce confessed on Sports Radio 94WIP. “I probably cried more at this wedding than I cried at my own wedding, which is probably not acceptable. Kylie probably isn’t going to be happy about that.

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“It was just an amazing evening with so many awesome people, and I’m just so happy for Taylor and Travis.”

Well, the deep emotional investment that Jason felt during the ceremony comes as no surprise, given that the brothers have a pretty close relationship. From playing on the field to launching their New Heights Podcast, the duo has constantly supported each other through thick and thin. This is, after all, the same guy who vetted his brother’s worth to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid when not many in the NFL were willing to give the firebrand tight end a shot.

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A grown man can certainly cry tears of joy while watching his younger brother get married. Jason was also Travis’ best man: a role important enough to turn the best of men emotional.

However, the former Eagles star wasn’t the only one crying. During an episode of Rates & Barrels, ESPN’s Joe Buck, who was present at the ceremony with his wife, Michelle Beisner-Buck, claimed that even Travis Kelce was in tears just before the ceremony began. He claimed that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was teary as he watched his nieces come down a little ramp. And when the pop star walked out, “he was a puddle.”

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It’s worth noting that Travis was emotional even when he proposed to Swift. In a conversation with FOX Sports’ Erin Andrews back in September 2025, the tight end revealed that there were a “few tears here and there” during the proposal. But it certainly has been an exciting ride for the couple.

Even though the brothers might not show it, being emotional seems to run in the family.

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Jason Kelce may have joked that crying more at Travis and Taylor’s wedding than his own was “probably unacceptable.” Still, his comments ultimately reflected the deep bond he shares with his brother.