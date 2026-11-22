Every offense dreads the injury update that reads like a countdown, and the Rams just got theirs. Puka Nacua’s season is not coming back, and the timeline that just landed makes that painfully clear.

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Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Nacua’s recovery from MCL surgery is considered to be four to five months. That rules him out for the rest of 2026, the playoffs, and points toward a return for the 2027 season.

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The surgery took place on Tuesday, performed by team doctor Neal ElAttrache. Three doctors reportedly recommended the operation. Sean McVay spelled out the reality on Friday.

“Puka Nacua decided to get surgery on his MCL on Tuesday, so that’ll be a couple months for him,” the Rams coach said.

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He also made clear that the surgery was always the likely path. McVay said he figured that early on, and he did not downplay the damage either.

“I knew that that was a serious injury that he sustained; whether he got it fixed or not with ​the shot that he took ​to his knee, he ⁠had the toe injury. And so in my mind, this was kind of always a direction that we had to plan upon anyways,” McVay said.

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The injury happened on the final offensive snap of the Rams’ Week 9 win over the Commanders. On a third-and-11 handoff, Nacua picked up 5 yards and went down hurt.

The diagnosis was MCL and PCL sprains in the knee, plus turf toe. He went on injured reserve, and what looked like a month on the sideline has now stretched far beyond that.

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Asked whether a playoff return is even a conversation, McVay shut that door gently.

“That would be getting way far ahead, so haven’t thought about that,” he said.

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There is another wrinkle on the calendar. Earlier this week, Nacua was handed a three-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

He serves it while on injured reserve, and reporters said the NFL did not know about the surgery when it made the call.

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The NFL’s announcement did not detail the circumstances behind the suspension, although reports have connected it to allegations made in a civil lawsuit.

It has been a bruising year for Nacua, with a hip issue that cost him two games and a calf injury in late October. Nacua is 25, a two-time Pro Bowler, and in the final year of his rookie deal. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

None of that changes the football picture, which is bleak enough on its own. Here is what losing Nacua actually does to a team trying to hold onto a playoff spot.

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What Puka Nacua’s Absence Means for the Rams’ Playoff Push

Start with the numbers, because they show how much Los Angeles is losing. Over seven games, he had 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns, after missing Weeks 2 and 3 with a hip injury.

His final game before the injury was a monster. He caught 14 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets against Washington.

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The Rams are 6-4 after a 34-6 win over the Cardinals in Week 10, and they are on their bye now. Next up is a Wednesday night game against the Packers on the eve of Thanksgiving.

After that, the schedule gets heavier. Los Angeles faces the Chiefs, 49ers, Cowboys, Seahawks and Buccaneers, then wraps up the regular season at home against Seattle again. McVay is not pretending the offense will look the same.

“I think what’s healthy to do is to say that you’re planning on not having him,” he said.

There is some help on the way, though. Davante Adams has been out with a hamstring injury since Week 6, and McVay says the team will take it “a week at a time,” with a chance he is back for the game after the Packers.

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Terrance Ferguson, who has missed time with ankle and hamstring injuries, is also in line to be activated.

That is a lot of moving parts for a team with real playoff hopes. None of those pieces is a 25-year-old who was averaging 10 catches a game, and nobody on the roster can simply copy that.

Los Angeles still has seven games to prove it can survive without him. Whatever comes next, Rams fans will be watching a very different offense than the one they thought they had.