LA Rams May Trade Away 3X All-Pro Amid Links With A.J. Brown

Essentials Inside The Story The Los Angeles Rams could be plotting a major shake-up at wide receiver

They are exploring a possible move for A.J. Brown

Puka Nacua is already emerging as the future of the offense

The Los Angeles Rams are leaving no stone unturned to assemble the most elite wide receivers group next season, while they already have Puka Nacua. With their reported interest in the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, they may move away from a veteran wide receiver, who is a three-time All-Pro.

“Per a league source, the Rams — while talking about a possible trade for Brown — were pursuing the possibility of trading Adams (Davante),” noted Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on Sunday.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Davante Adams, a 2nd round pick from the 2014 NFL Draft, is a twelve-season veteran in the league, who has represented teams like the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and currently the Los Angeles Rams. He signed a two-year contract with Royal Blue and Gold worth $44 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the veteran’s most productive years appear to be over, as he has failed to cross 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past three seasons. Additionally, 2026 will be the final year of his Rams contract. Despite the lackluster production, Adams’ cap hit stands at $28 million, of which $22 million is due now after the team already paid his $6 million roster bonus. Swapping him for someone like Brown would be a fair deal, but the recent roster bonus payment casts doubt on whether the Rams would move on from him after already paying that money.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Complicating the Rams’ financial decisions is the looming contract extension for their breakout star, Puka Nacua.

If the Rams acquire Brown, his cap hit would be around $23.3 million. Keeping three receivers with salaries that high would create a major financial hurdle, making a trade for Adams the logical next step through a swap deal with the Eagles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Puka is only 24 and already a two-time Pro Bowler, widely considered the future of the Rams’ offense. On the other hand, as talented as Adams is, he is currently 33 and hasn’t been delivering up to expectations. Although Adams is a three-time All-Pro, A.J. Brown, who is 28, could easily step in as an ideal replacement for the next few seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rams are closely monitoring A.J. Brown’s situation in Philadelphia

A.J. Brown joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 from the Tennessee Titans. Since joining The Birds, he has transformed into a completely different force on the gridiron, winning three Pro-Bowls and a Super Bowl honor.

However, last season, he reportedly had frustration regarding the offensive play and underachieving passing game, ending the season after a Wild Card Round loss. Additionally, he reportedly had a sideline dispute with coach Nick Sirianni, while his massive salary cap hit has also put financial strain on the Eagles this year, which is why he has been linked to the trade market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old’s trading complication also includes dead money. Trading him before June 1 would cost the franchise roughly $43 million, while a post-June 1 trade would drop it to around $16 million. If the Rams continue monitoring the star receiver’s situation, the Eagles could still opt to trade him after June 1, allowing them to save $7 million.