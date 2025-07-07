Lamar Jackson Isn’t Staying Silent as Puma Forced to Terminate Contract of Popular Figure

“Always keep God first because, without Him, there is no Lamar Jackson.” That’s not just a passing line. That’s Lamar Jackson‘s foundation. While the NFL world buzzed with trade rumors, contract standoffs, and reports that the Ravens were preparing to move on, Lamar has stayed anchored in something deeper. Remember the Broncos game from last season when Jackson played a perfect game? The Ravens QB had completed 16 of 19 passes for 280 yards, three TDs, and helped his team dominate 41-10 against Denver and its 4th-ranked scoring defense. The 28-year-old thanked god for his perfect game. “My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, that’s why we’re having so much success. That’s the One that’s leading us throughout these games, week in and week out,” Jackson said at the time.

Lamar, who has missed voluntary team workouts before the regular season in the second year of his $260 million contract as well and left over $1.5 million in bonuses, never compromised with his faith in god. Prayer before games, prayer after games, win, lose, or draw. “We gotta give God the glory no matter what,” he said. The conflict between faith and business, conviction and commerce, is something he has personally experienced. So when another young Black man was silenced for giving thanks to God, Lamar wasn’t going to remain silent.

Roberto Gonzalez, an internet celebrity popularly known as Fanum, recently disclosed that Puma terminated their contract with the streamer just a week after signing him because he continued to discuss his faith. His mistake? He talked about God. In a passionate clip shared on X, Fanum explained why he couldn’t stop giving glory to God for his rise, no matter how ‘brand-unfriendly’ that sounded to corporate ears. “When people ask me, how’d you do it? I say, yeah, I worked hard, but God had a lot to do with it…Without Him, I don’t know if I would have continued.”

An X account wrote, “lost his Puma shoes sponsor after they told him to not mention religion because it’s not ‘brand friendly’😬” After watching the clip, Lamar, who is also a big believer in God, could not help but re-share the post, saying, “Nothing wrong with that bra #Respect one day they’ll wish they Gave God the Glory we suppose to give💯💯🙏🏾”

Coming from one of the most scrutinized QBs in the league, and someone who’s no stranger to standing alone in the pocket, it felt personal. Faith has been number one for Jackson and his words proved that. In fact, a quick look through his X feed and all you’d be able to see are posts on faith. And he has never subdued his beliefs.

And when it comes to fighting for respect, just look at the paycheck gap. Despite winning an MVP award, leading the Ravens through roster turmoil, and staying up with the league’s top players, Lamar has earned $30 million less than Josh Allen since joining the league in 2018. Allen got his long-term deal early, didn’t push the market, and even said, “What is $5 million more going to do for my life that I can’t already do?” Easy to say when you’ve already been paid.

Lamar, on the other hand, had to claw his way to a deal. While being his own agent, losing bonuses, and getting lowballed on guarantees. So yeah, when he sees someone get dropped for standing by what they believe in, it probably hits close to home. And just when you think the saga couldn’t get any messier, enter the broken mic theory.

Lamar Jackson’s mic was broken, but the message is loud now

According to a 61-page explosive NFL collusion ruling, negotiations with Baltimore stalled in part. Because Jackson told DeCosta his microphone didn’t work. That’s what he said was stopping the talks. The ruling states, “Mr. Jackson said that the microphone on his phone was not working, making communications with Mr. DeCosta difficult.”

Jackson wasn’t just haggling over numbers. He wanted the whole contract guaranteed. “I’m going to continue to request a FULLY GUARANTEED contract, I understand you all DON’T, and that’s fine,” Jackson’s text to DeCosta in 2022. And after the 2022 season, when the Ravens offered two short-term, fully guaranteed proposals, he rejected them and asked for a trade. When DeCosta asked for a list of teams, Jackson gave him radio silence. Eventually, just before the 2023 NFL Draft, DeCosta sent over a new offer, which Lama finally accepted.

But here’s the kicker: Jackson is already back in extension talks with the Ravens. The current deal runs through 2027, but Baltimore wants to secure a head start in the rising quarterback market. With Dak Prescott reportedly earning $60 million per year. Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, and Jordan Love all landed monster deals, and waiting could cost the Ravens a fortune. Meanwhile, Jackson sits 10th on the annual QB pay chart.

So what now? Well, Lamar could push for another massive payday – and this time, probably with a working phone. And while Patrick Mahomes and Allen took team-friendly extensions, they already cashed in early. Jackson didn’t. If there’s ever a time for him to go full throttle and ask for $60M+ a year, this is it.