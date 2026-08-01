Lamar Jackson Left Frustrated As Ravens Rookie Outplays Him at Training Camp

The Baltimore Ravens are three days into training camp at Owings Mills, Maryland, and Lamar Jackson has largely given the fans every reason to feel good about the season. Every incompletion has been touching the receivers’ hands. However, Friday belonged to the defense, and the two-time MVP felt every bit of it.

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It came down to the final rep of a red-zone drill, with the offense needing a score, and push-ups on the line for the losers. On the fourth down, under pressure from the newly signed pass rusher, Trey Hendrickson, Jackson threw into a packed end zone. Rookie safety Malaki Starks stepped in front and intercepted it, setting off a celebration from the defense.

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“This was a frustrating day for Lamar Jackson and the offense,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote his observation on X. “Lots of red-zone reps and few TDs. Pass rush repeatedly pressured QBs. The practice ended with Jackson getting intercepted by Malaki Starks on fourth down.”

Lamar Jackson punched the ground afterward, and the offensive unit did the push-ups. But for his defense, red-zone drills often favor the defensive lineup. A packed field towards the back line of the end zone makes it difficult for wide receivers to operate.

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But Jackson’s frustration stems from a disappointing 2025 campaign. A hamstring injury early in the season and a back injury towards the end sidelined him for four games in total. The team fell one week short of making the playoffs.

After recovering, he spent the entire offseason getting back in shape with intense cardiovascular training and extra boxing sessions. At the Under Armour performance centre, new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is actively moving Jackson under center, who otherwise has spent most of his time playing the shotgun or pistol.

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“You would never notice that he hasn’t been under there that much,” Doyle said in a press conference. “He has the ability to do all three – he can be under, he can be in the pistol, he can be in the gun. There’s a lot of versatility in his game. You want to mix all those things and make the defense have to deal with him.”

Declan Doyle is already pushing Lamar Jackson beyond his comfort zone

Jackson has made it clear that building a highly accountable unit is the priority. He wants the team to grow collectively across offense and defense. According to him, holding each other accountable and being receptive to coaching rather than trying to coach each other is key to a better season. Such an attitude also strengthens the bond between the teammates.

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But when it comes to training under Doyle’s radar, Jackson can feel the pressure. During his appearance on The Lounge Podcast, the quarterback revealed that the new offensive coordinator has been pushing him beyond his comfort zone. They’re cleaning up his footwork, trying to get the ball out faster, and focusing the offense to sprint to the line of scrimmage to execute a high-tempo pace.

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“I’m always thinking. Dec can quiz you at any time ‘Hey, what you got on this right here?’ You got to be on your A-game at all times,” Jackson said. “And I love that. It’s challenging in a good way.”

Ultimately, the goal of Doyle’s schematic overhaul is to expand Jackson’s toolkit to make the Ravens’ offense unscoutable. By constantly shifting alignments and mixing baseline structures, the idea is to leave opposing defensive units struggling to counter.

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While a practice-ending pick by a rookie safety is never how a quarterback wants to finish the day, it is exactly the kind of test Jackson needs right now. Friday’s defensive dominance pushed Jackson outside of his comfort zone, which lays the groundwork for a far more unpredictable autumn. The real test is on Monday when the pads finally come on, giving Jackson and the offensive line their first live-action opportunity to punch back.