Lamar Jackson has already collected a long list of honors, including an ESPY Award win in 2024, the FedEx Air Player of the Year award in 2019, two AP NFL MVP awards, and three PFWA MVP selections. Still, one of the most meaningful moments of his recent journey came during a visit to Boynton Beach High School, an experience that stood out in a very different way from his on-field achievements.

Jackson’s alma mater honored him by retiring his No. 7 jersey on 15 May 2026. The ceremony highlighted Jackson’s incredible transition from a local standout to a global football icon. And the school officials framed his No. 7 Boynton Beach jersey along with the high school team’s logo and a still picture from one of Jackson’s plays on their field.

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Taking the microphone after receiving the framed jersey, Jackson said, “First of all, I want to thank God… It’s an honor to have the [high school] jersey retired. Most importantly, shoutout to God. Amen. Don’t let anybody tell you guys that you can’t do it.”

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The high school further changed the gateway to Lamar Jackson Way. And to commemorate his jersey number, they set the speed limit to seven miles per hour. To make things even more interesting, the speed limit sign had a tiger’s face in the background.

Boynton Beach holds a special place in Jackson’s heart, as it’s the one place that helped him kickstart his high school football journey. It’s important because Boynton Beach took him into their football program after he failed to secure a team until his junior year with the Santaluces.

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In the two years that he spent with the Boynton Beach team, Jackson He threw for 2,263 yards and 31 passing touchdowns while adding another 1,624 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground. With the guidance of coach Rick Swain, he became one of Florida’s most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks. And soon, his on-field dominance brought him the Lou Groza Award, High School Player of the Year honor.

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Now, he has come a full circle with the official retirement of his high school jersey. Jackson represents the absolute pinnacle of what a student walking those very same hallways can achieve through relentless hard work. His football resume now boasts an incredibly rare accomplishment.

The Ravens are revolving around Lamar Jackson as the most important piece

“Winning is always number one,” the Ravens president, Sashi Brown, revealed the team’s priorities through a YouTube video. “We got to get back on top of this division and protect Lamar, run the ball, and play solid defense on the field, which I’m confident we will do.”

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Jackson has become an important aspect of the Ravens’ offensive team. After allowing 155 pressures and 17 sacks on 501 snaps. And his PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating was 82.8 in 2025. But after missing four games due to a hamstring injury and back contusion, Jackson made 21 touchdowns over 13 games for 2,549 yards.

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With Jackson as their starting quarterback, the Ravens amassed a playoff record of 3-5. So, to protect him amid Tyler Linderbaum’s absence, the team brought in John Simpson and Jovaughn Gwyn as the guards and Danny Pinter as the new center. After getting sacked 36 times last season, Jackson and the team have high hopes for the newcomers.

If the revamped offensive line can successfully protect Lamar Jackson this fall, the legendary Boynton Beach quarterback might just add a Super Bowl ring next to his freshly retired high school jersey.