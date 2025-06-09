Lamar Jackson & Ravens Star Break Silence on Jaire Alexander’s Release With NFC Giant Ready to Steal All-Pro CB

He was once the heart of Green Bay’s secondary, and now he’s back on the open market. On June 9, the Packers released two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, ending a six-year run that once positioned him as one of the league’s elite defensive backs. When healthy, he consistently performed among the top 15 corners in PFF’s coverage grades. That kind of label fits perfectly into Philly’s blueprint. But can he stay on the field?

Over the past two seasons, Jaire has appeared in only 14 regular-season games, sidelined by a series of injuries to his groin, back, shoulder, and knee. He missed Green Bay’s final eight games of the 2024 campaign, including their Wild Card loss to the Eagles. But at his best, the 2018 first-rounder can shadow top receivers with ease. That kind of talent is the reason Green Bay committed to $84 million over four years in 2022. But a string of injuries has followed him. So finally, on Monday, the Packers announced they released him.

Enter Lamar Jackson, already known for his witty social media presence, summing it all up with a single blink. The Ravens’ MVP quarterback posted a viral Instagram story that showed a kid blinking wide-eyed in disbelief. No words, no analysis — just pure shock. It mirrored what most fans were thinking: Jaire? Really? In a league where everyone’s watching everyone, even Lamar couldn’t scroll past the moment without reacting.

Marlon Humphrey, Alexander’s peer and fellow Pro Bowl CB, didn’t hold back either. After NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted the official release announcement — “The #Packers are releasing star CB Jaire Alexander today, sources say” — Humphrey simply reposted with one word: “Wow.”

According to multiple reports, the Packers initially approached Alexander about restructuring his contract to help ease their salary cap burden. But the former All-Pro reportedly declined the adjustment, opting not to convert base salary into incentives or bonuses.

The falloff came fast. When healthy, Alexander averaged seven pass deflections per season and routinely lined up against top receivers. But after multiple injuries and a late-season suspension, Green Bay had seen enough. With no agreement on a restructuring and limited trade options, the Packers designated him a post-June 1 cut, spreading the cap hit over two seasons while clearing immediate space. The result? One of the most talked-about surprise moves of the 2025 offseason. Now, with Jaire suddenly on the market, the spotlight shifts from what Green Bay walked away from… to who’s ready to cash in.

From Green Bay to Broad Street? Jaire Alexander’s future just got interesting

The Eagles have never been shy about chasing elite talent, and Jaire Alexander checks every box. That urgency only grows with both Darius Slay and Isaiah Rodgers departing in free agency this offseason, leaving Philadelphia thin on proven outside corners.

As it stands, Kelee Ringo or Adoree’ Jackson would likely line up opposite 2024 first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell. Bringing in Alexander would give the Eagles a better chance to recreate the dynamic secondary they envisioned last year, pairing Mitchell and Cooper DeJean with a seasoned, high-end cover man.

The only hesitation is health. Alexander missed nearly half his games over the past two seasons — shoulder flare-ups, the PCL issue, and that strange Week 17 suspension in 2023 after he was ruled inactive following pregame captain antics.

Philly’s need is more immediate, and their financial flexibility keeps them ahead in the race. While Alexander’s camp hasn’t spoken publicly, sources say he’s open to a playoff contender with a veteran locker room. The Eagles check every box.