Lamar Jackson Receives Bad News as Ravens Rookie WR Suffers Horrific Injury Against Colts

The Baltimore Ravens registered a commanding 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. That’s one down and 16 more to go for star QB Lamar Jackson to reclaim his glory this season. However, he might not have the full support of promising rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Lane has broken his wrist, according to the initial diagnosis and will “undergo further testing, including an MRI,” to determine the full extent of the injury, according to Mike Garafalo of the NFL Network. Lane is reportedly out for several weeks. He left the game with just one catch for 11 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Jesse Minter didn’t detail the injury, saying that they “will have to see how that looks and see what we have to do this week to get that room ready for next week.”

This is a setback for Jackson, as Lane has been one of the emerging wide receivers of the team. The Ravens picked Lane in the third round as No. 80 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he immediately became a standout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta called Lane a “ball of clay with a lot of upside” because of his large catch radius with 10-and-a-half-inch hands (the biggest among WRs in this year’s draft), being a giant at 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds, which also makes him the biggest wide receiver on the team by far.

The hype for him was also justified, with fans and even former New Orleans Saints star WR Michael Thomas praising him. He made multiple highlight-reel-worthy catches during practices. CB Nate Wiggins said that Lane was “hard to guard,” and OT Roger Rosengarten said “it’s a no-brainer” for him to make the roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson dropped an Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins comparison for Lane, while linebacker Trenton Simpson predicted the WR might even be in contention for the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Lane declared for the draft after his junior year, following a standout career with the USC Trojans. He was a great red zone target for his quarterbacks and delivered in clutch moments. Lane tallied 127 yards in just seven receptions and scored thrice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson, who went 17-of-25 for 324 yards and two touchdowns vs. the Colts, would dearly miss Lane. He was showcasing great potential thus far, as he could’ve been a lethal weapon for Jackson in the red zone, while his fierceness and pace, completing the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds, would have been a deadly combination. That one catch went for 11 yards, almost nearing the 13.8 average he recorded in his three years in college.

For Jackson to improve his performance this season and get back on track, he would need all the help he can get from the wide receivers, a position that looks a bit shaky after the Week 1 injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ja’Kobi Lane isn’t the only WR Lamar Jackson has to worry about

While receiving Lane’s news would already be a huge setback for the Ravens and Jackson, he is still a rookie who could be replaced temporarily. But two-time Pro Bowl Zay Flowers is an imperative asset that Jackson would not dare to lose, even in his worst nightmares. What does one do when you lose a player like him, too?

ADVERTISEMENT

As Lane was shown the exit door during the Colts game, Flowers was also a victim of the Colts’ rugged physicality, getting tackled by Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner with 5 and a half minutes left in the second quarter as he caught a 12-yard pass. This caused him to sustain a hamstring injury, a problem that previously cost him two weeks of practice during the offseason.

Flowers was doing brilliantly in the game before that Gardner tackle, recording five receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown.

Rookie fourth-round pick Elijah Sarratt is inactive, along with Devontez Walker, who is dealing with a groin injury. The WR room has become dangerously weak now, with only Rashod Bateman, LaJohntay Wester, and Chris Moore active. Moore was elevated from the practice squad and turned up to meet what was expected of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

He caught a 53-yard pass from Jackson early in the fourth quarter and set up a score for the Ravens on the next play.

With Week 1 wrapped up for the Ravens, Jackson and the team would need to resolve the wide receiver problem before it escalates, with Jackson looking for his best teammates to support him during his comeback attempt this season.