Lamar Jackson Responds to Ravens’ $36M Contract After QB Goes Silent on Extension Talks

When Lamar Jackson arrived in Baltimore in 2018, the Ravens knew they were betting on something special. Joe Flacco had delivered a Super Bowl, but the team needed a new spark, and Jackson brought fireworks. By his second season, he was league MVP, rewriting the playbook on what a QB could do. Seven years in, Jackson’s still breaking the mold – defenses still can’t figure him out, and he makes impossible plays look routine. The man turned Baltimore into must-watch football every Sunday.

But one thing’s still missing: a Super Bowl ring. Jackson’s legacy won’t be complete without it, and the pressure’s on to take that final step. Off the gridiron, though, there’s another topic fans are buzzing about—one that Lamar’s been very quiet on… until now. On Tuesday at Ravens minicamp, Lamar faced the media scrum – and gave them exactly the kind of moment that reminds everyone why Baltimore loves him. Enter Carita Parks’ recent post on X. When asked about teammate Rashod Bateman’s extension, Jackson deadpanned, “Send me a bill,” before turning serious, “He deserved that… People thought he wasn’t that guy, but he showed it last year—a lot.”

Rashod Bateman just cashed in – again. The Ravens kept their dependable No. 2 receiver in town with a new $36.75 million, three-year deal worth about $12.3 million per season. After years of battling injuries, Bateman finally put together a full, productive season: 756 yards, 9 TDs, and most importantly, 17 games played. That’s back-to-back offseasons now where Baltimore’s handed him a new contract.

The 25-year-old’s now looking at nearly $50 million over the next five years before he can test free agency. Not bad for a guy who many had written off after his early injury struggles. For Lamar Jackson, it means another trusted weapon stays in the fold. While Bateman’s deal got Lamar laughing and talking, there’s one contract topic the QB still won’t touch – his own.

Lamar Jackson is playing hardball on contract chat

The Ravens QB isn’t giving anything away when it comes to his next deal. And that’s exactly how Lamar likes it. The QB showed up for mandatory minicamp this week after skipping most of voluntary OTAs. And when reporters tried prying about extension talks, he shut it down fast. “I never discuss contract situations here,” Jackson said flatly. “I don’t want to talk about it.”

But when someone asked if becoming the NFL’s highest-paid player “sounds good,” he couldn’t help but smirk and lean in. “Sounds good,” he repeated – just enough to keep everyone guessing. The Ravens have been busy locking up key pieces this offseason—Derrick Henry, Rashod Bateman—but Jackson’s contract is the elephant in the room.

Ravens’ GM Eric DeCosta admitted talks are still “introductory,” even though Lamar’s current deal (signed in 2023) already looks outdated. He’s fallen to 10th in QB pay, and next year’s $74.5M cap hit gives Baltimore plenty of incentive to rework things. But Jackson? He’s in no rush. Whether he’s avoiding distractions or playing the long game, one thing’s clear: Lamar’s letting his play do the talking. The Ravens wrap minicamp this week, and if history’s any clue, Jackson’s fine waiting until the last possible second to make his move.

For now, Lamar’s keeping his cards close. The Ravens know what’s at stake – they’ve seen how this game ends before. Either way, Jackson’s made one thing clear: he’ll talk contracts when he’s good and ready. Until then? Don’t hold your breath.