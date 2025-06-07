Lamar Jackson Rocked With 6-Figure Punishment While Waiting For New Ravens Contract

Not only is Lamar Jackson one of the NFL’s most electric quarterbacks, but he also earns one of the highest salaries. Jackson became the highest-paid athlete in league history in 2023 after he negotiated a five-year, $260 million contract with the Ravens. Among the many incentives, bonuses, and guarantees included in the contract was a $750,000 award for participating in at least 80% of the team’s optional offseason training sessions.

But the two-time MVP has not attended enough OTAs to be eligible for the incentive, once more failing to meet the 80% attendance standard. Even while head coach John Harbaugh has dismissed worries, with rumors of a second extension in Baltimore becoming stronger, Jackson is making calculated decisions on and off the field. Or more like miscalculated decisions.

Lamar Jackson has now forfeited $1.5 million in bonus money as a result of missing offseason training back to back for two years. As reported by Pro Football Talk, “By skipping offseason workouts, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has forfeited another $750,000 bonus. (Since 2024, he has now given up $1.5 million.)” The six-figure bonus has now slipped through his fingers for a second straight year. Jackson missed enough exercises in 2024 to forfeit the $750,000. This year, he did it again. That’s $1.5 million gone, not because of injury or suspension, but simply because he chose not to show up. Even though Jackson’s total 2025 pay is still a staggering $42.75 million, the missing funds have not gone overlooked. And the timing? Also worth noting as discussions on a fresh extension are underway.

But the Head coach, John Harbaugh, isn’t hitting the panic button. He has actually been in support of Jackson, complimenting the quarterback’s on-field performance. Harbaugh remarked, “I’m not taking any position on it…Lamar, the day he was out here, played great. I could see he was in great shape, threw the ball great, made the reads, knew the offense, excellent. An excellent kind of way to play, it was fantastic.” The Ravens coach also stated that he doesn’t place a lot of emphasis on attendance. He reminded reporters that the camp is voluntary. “You measure, for any player, it’s how they play. I’m not measuring really the attendance, I mean, it’s a voluntary camp, you know?”

And there’s another concern. By training away from the team facility, Jackson could put himself at risk. The Ravens may decide not to pay him at all the following season if he has an injury while working out on his own and declares it a non-football injury. Jackson made no mention of the lost bonus at the minicamp last year. This year, he’s expected to keep quiet again. But despite Jackson’s contract expiring in 2027, the Ravens are still looking to make their next big deal. The main reason? A $74.5 million cap hit in 2026. That’s a huge number, one that Baltimore would prefer to restructure.

Lamar Jackson eyes record-breaking extension amid rising cap stakes

Early negotiations are already in progress, according to Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. “We’ve had some conversations before the draft, after the draft, in person last week,” he stated. “We’re in the introductory sort of stage of looking at what an extension might look like” And given that guys like Rashod Bateman and Derrick Henry have already received contracts, Jackson’s name is undoubtedly next on the list.

And Jackson has earned it. He received his second MVP honor in 2023. He then had the best season of his career in 2024, leading the NFL in yards per carry (6.6) and pass yards per attempt (8.8). That had never been done in the same season by anyone in NFL history. He also became the league’s all-time leading rusher among quarterbacks, with over 6,000 yards.

According to statistics, he is one of the best. In his first seven seasons, Jackson is the only athlete to have at least 150 passing touchdowns and just a few less than 50 interceptions. His touchdown percentage (6.4%) is the best of any QB since the 1970 merger, surpassing even Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

And as per Harbaugh, the team is in capable hands. Jackson is still very involved, even though he may have missed a few sessions. When he does show up, he’s coordinating plays, discussing strategies, and remaining focused on his teammates. The final round of OTAs runs from June 9–12. And one thing is certain, whether Jackson shows up or not: another big contract is on the horizon.