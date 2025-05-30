Lamar Jackson’s Teammate Fires Shot at Joe Burrow’s Bengals Amid Ravens’ OTA

Every rivalry has teeth. But this one bites harder. Bengals vs. Ravens isn’t just gritty, it’s personal. It’s cold-weather, hard-hitting, AFC North football where nothing is handed and everything is taken. And at the heart of it? Two dangerous quarterbacks, Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Ravens’ Lamar Jackson. Joe Cool walks into every stadium like he’s been there before. Then there’s Lamar. He is smart and doesn’t rely only on passing the ball. If the requirement comes, he doesn’t mind running down the field to score a touchdown. The rivalry is now intensifying even in the offseason.

The Bengals dealt with an unforeseen scenario when their first-round pick (17th overall), DE Shemar Stewart, decided to hold out from the OTAs. According to Pro Football Talk, the franchise wants to include a clause with a default in the current year, leading to a default in future guarantees. What makes it more interesting is that no such clause was there in the contract of offensive tackle Amarius Mims, their first-round pick last year. Their rivals got a chance to hit them.

The Ravens signed their first-round pick (27th overall) rookie safety, Malaki Starks, to a 4-year deal with a 5th-year option. But the CB Marlon Humphrey took a shot at the Bengals and wrote, “Contract wasn’t signed but still practicing👏.” Lamar Jackson’s teammate just raised the heat. Can Joe Burrow and others handle the issue?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stewart was a top rusher in the 2025 draft class. He came 8th in the SEC with 65 pressures in the last 2 years. However, he isn’t ready to practice until the contract gets sorted. The rookie told ESPN last week, “I’m not asking for anything crazy. I’m not even asking for nothing. I just want things to be consistent. I just want consistent language, as in the past contracts.” He added the final warning, “I just won’t practice until I get that.” That’s understandable.

Sources close to the situation say this could drag on. The Bengals want to set a precedent. Stewart’s camp wants them to set it somewhere else. The contract issues can always get you. We saw it a few days ago when the Ravens’ QB called out his family members in anger.

Lamar Jackson vents at family over money matters

The Ravens’ star quarterback recently took to Instagram to express frustration toward certain individuals in his inner circle. In a pointed message, he criticized those who, in his view, are attempting to benefit from his success without contributing themselves. He wrote, “The things YOU work for mfs who never worked or did a thing in life want a piece of it. Having they hand out and mouth open. Lazy asf no type of hustle or brain.” His words drip with frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This outburst comes amidst ongoing discussions about Lamar Jackson‘s contract with the Ravens. Although he signed a five-year, $260 million contract in 2023, the structure of the deal suggests that renegotiations may be necessary before the 2026 season, when his salary cap number is set to rise significantly.

Jackson’s comments highlight the pressures that can accompany professional success. Particularly when it comes to managing personal relationships and financial expectations. Despite his substantial earnings and charitable endeavors, including his work with the Forever Dreamers foundation, Jackson appears to be drawing a line when it comes to supporting those who, in his view, are not making efforts to support themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jackson wants to protect his brand identity at all costs, even if it means a lawsuit to safeguard his brand Era 8. Notably, he filed opposition against trademark applications by former NFL quarterback Troy Aikman and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., both of whom sought to use variations of the number 8 in their merchandise. For the fans, the offseason is going exciting with such developments. It also reflects the approach of different teams to such matters.