LaNorris Sellers & Garrett Nussmeier Already on Strict Notice Due to Unserious Shedeur Sanders, Per Insider

There is nothing new about quarterback chaos. But, the class of the 2026 NFL Draft may just win the award and then throw it in the garbage. The only thing scouts agree on is discomfort since there isn’t a clear-cut No. 1 and almost every top name has asterisks the size of SEC linemen. Cade Klubnik? Streaky, but promising. Drew Allar? A puzzle with boom-or-bust energy of 6’5″. Shedeur Sanders, the media star turned cautionary tale, is another example of someone who somehow twisted a pre-draft procedure into a personality test that he refused to undergo. While the scouts looked for hustle, he was handing in vibes.

Because of that, once second-tier prospects like LaNorris Sellers and Garrett Nussmeier are now under a microscope that isn’t really intended for them. Why? Due to Shedeur’s failure to read the assignment.

When a fan asked Mike Florio on NBC’s Pro Football Talk if Shedeur’s decline in the 2025 NFL Draft was a clear message from the league, Florio didn’t mince words. While he clarified that there wasn’t some grand conspiracy targeting Deion Sanders or Shedeur, the truth was harsher: “Shedeur Sanders did not take the process seriously. Deion apparently didn’t either…You can only get away with being nonchalant and lack of days about the pre-draft process if you are an unquestioned talent that a team will pounce on…And [he] wasn’t prepared — allegedly.” Translation? While everyone else was racing a 40, Shedeur believed he was playing chess. And it’s no longer just about him.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders waits his turn for a drill during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

With Sellers and Nussmeier both hovering close to the top of Matt Miller and Jordan Reid’s boards, the top quarterback class of 2026 is now held to a stricter, Shedeur-sized standard. NFL execs don’t like surprises. So, congratulations if you aren’t Cade Klubnik, also known as the safe pick, because now you will be assessed twice as hard thanks to that one guy who didn’t take pre-draft interviews seriously. Sellers and Nussmeier both hold prominent positions on the 2026 draft boards, but fame comes with a price. Teams are doing more research. Background checks? More intense. Pro days? Under a microscope.

Why? Because, as Florio mentioned, selecting a quarterback isn’t just about talent, it’s also about CYA. You’d better have the documentation, professional receipts, and measurements to prove that it wasn’t your fault if you choose someone who doesn’t work out. And for any quarterback hoping to enter Day 1 quietly, that’s bad news. Shedeur’s “chill” approach might’ve slammed the door on that leniency. But if Shedeur’s draft process wasn’t serious, then his Cleveland Browns career hasn’t exactly started off smoothly either.

Shedeur Sanders slams the brakes in a bid to fix his Browns’ image

The rookie quarterback has officially slammed the brakes. As he received two speeding penalties in June, including one for allegedly travelling 101 mph in a 60-zone. Literally. But now, Sanders tried to change the narrative at David Njoku’s charity softball game by saying, “I don’t drive no more. No more.” He skipped his initial arraignment, according to court documents, and currently owes around $519 in total fines. He has yet to receive his second ticket, which is for a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Despite the fact that the quarterback room at Cleveland already resembles a packed lift: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel, Sanders is initially buried on the depth chart and is currently under scrutiny. He was a fifth-round flyer. A project. A maybe. But projects aren’t allowed to fail too soon. Not in public, in particular. And especially not with Kevin Stefanski as your head coach, a man who values accuracy over distractions.

But Shedeur is trying as hard as he can by admitting: “I’ve made some wrong choices…I learn from them.” Well, that’s a start. Still, the Browns haven’t forgotten who rushed to come to the party or who arrived late. Stefanski hasn’t dropped the hammer as of yet. But don’t be misled; Shedeur has a short leash, and his rivals aren’t fooling around. The way back to favor? Starts with humility. It goes on with discipline. And it might end with him holding a clipboard longer than he expected.