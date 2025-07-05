LA’s High Taxes Nudge TY Hamilton Toward Eco-Friendly First NFL Purchase

TY Hamilton is stacking his chips wisely! Playing for Ohio, the 23-year-old phenom was crucial for some of its iconic wins. While playing against Penn State, his elite defense was instrumental in helping the team secure a 20–13 win. Having started 29 games across his 57 appearances, he had a solid run. And he is set to bring the same swagger in his debut year in the NFL. Well, it’s not just about tackling running backs. He also seems well-versed in how to block any potential financial issues in a new city.

As Hamilton was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams at the No. 148 overall pick in the fifth round, LA is no stranger to him. But the taxes are surely going to some new people in the city. However, Hamilton is aware of how high the taxes are in his new home. But guess what? The rookie has already cracked the code on how to survive the high taxes. Considering the rise in environmentally friendly trends taking over the big cities in the present, Rams #57 just shared his biggest purchase from his NFL earnings, and he believes it will help him manage his finances.

It would be hard to argue with Hamilton, who wishes to buy an electric car as his first NFL purchase. “Since we’re in LA and taxes are crazy, I’m gonna have to get electric cars, probably my first purchase,” he responded during a question-and-answer segment with the Rams. It might work in his favor, as it will allow him to efficiently cut down on plenty of costs, including some hidden ones, such as spending a fortune on car maintenance and more. This will surely help him wisely manage his new contract money from the Rams, too.

For context, in California, things get expensive fast. When you buy something, you’re not just paying the listed price; there’s a stack of sales taxes added on top. There are 25 different sales tax rates across the state. The base starts at 6%, but you’re also hit with an extra 1.25% depending on where you’re shopping. That makes 7.25% the lowest sales tax you’ll likely pay, though not many cities stop there. Most places charge even more, making California one of the highest in the country when it comes to sales tax. And that’s not all. If you live and work there, you’ll also deal with a state income tax rate that can climb up to 13.3% – the highest in the U.S.

Hence, Hamilton wishes to make a smart move by buying himself an electric car. After all, he inked a four-year deal with the Rams, which is worth a jaw-dropping $4,638,588. The contract also includes a signing bonus of $438,588, with the same amount guaranteed. His average annual salary is expected to be around $1,159,647 as per Spotrac & OTC.

The rookie holds the 195th spot on the consensus big board and ranks 24th among all defensive tackles in the 2025 class. No wonder, apart from the Rams, the Cincinnati Bengals were also interested in him. And speaking of Hamilton’s knowledge of the sport and the league even before he began playing, it is surely interesting. But what’s more amazing is that all the learnings might have come from watching his brother closely!

What’s TY Hamilton’s biggest lesson taught by his brother?

Does TY Hamilton get help and guidance from his brother? We may perhaps say so. His Jaguars #52 has been giving him tidbits on how to succeed in the league. Maybe not on the financial side of the game, but his brother has taught him about the ins and outs of the pro league. In an interview, Hamilton explained how his brother, DaVon Hamilton, has guided him through the mental side of the sport and how to dominate during the games. “It’s just a lot different, more on the mental side than the physical side, because it’s a lot of mental [strength],” the young Hamilton said.

He further added, “Everybody is good in the league, but it’s how you are going to take those mental reps and mental snaps to be able to go against a person and beat them. Being able to understand that and just enjoy the process every step of the way is something that he’s taught me and something I’m going to carry with me to the NFL.“

Playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hamilton was a third-round draft pick by the franchise in 2020. He later signed a three-year extension deal in 2023 worth $34.5 million. However, due to his injuries, he missed several games. But this year, he is likely to play, and that too, against his little brother. Yes! As the 2025 season draws near, rookie Hamilton is set to face off against his brother on October 19, 2025, at 2:30 PM BST at Wembley Stadium, which will be an intriguing one to wait for!