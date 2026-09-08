“Last Dinner With Dad”: Bo Nix’s Wife Pens Emotional Note For Broncos QB Just Days Before NFL Season Kicks Off

Being a father to a daughter is one of life’s biggest blessings, and Bo Nix knows that feeling well. With the 2026 season set to begin against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 14, he is spending one last special moment with his daughter before the season gets underway.

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“Last dinner with dad before the season officially starts @guardandgracesteakhouse @bonix10,” Izzy Nix said on an IG story, sharing a picture of Bo Nix holding their daughter in his arms.

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Once the game season starts, the players usually do not get the chance to spend time with their families. They face intense schedules during the season, limiting their time with loved ones.

Bo Nix and his wife, Izzy, welcomed their first child in February 2026. They had announced their pregnancy in October 2025 through a joint Instagram post. Their daughter, Riley Belle Nix, was born on Feb. 25, which was also Bo’s 26th birthday. The couple shared the news and the first pictures of Riley a week later, giving fans their first look at their baby daughter.

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Izzy wrote in the same post that it’s “The best birthday party I’ve ever been to!!!!!!”

Their daughter’s presence changed a lot of things in Nix’s life too. This year, he also got to celebrate his first Father’s Day because of her and opened up about the experience.

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“She’s doing great. Her and her mom are both doing phenomenal. It’s a true blessing,” Nix said at Broncos minicamp practice/press conference on June 16, 2026. “You hear a lot of talk, and you hear all the stories, but you don’t really fully understand it until you become a dad. I’m very honored and blessed to be one. I know there are a lot of new dads on our team, so we’re kind of going through similar seasons of life together.”

Riley’s arrival gave Bo Nix something positive to focus on during a difficult time. After leading the Broncos to a 14-3 season and the AFC’s top seed, Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the playoff win over the Bills before Denver lost to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Riley’s arrival a month later brought renewed focus and positivity.

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About seven weeks after Riley’s birth, Bo wrote a nearly 1,900-word heartfelt letter for The Players’ Tribune, sharing his feelings and hopes for his newborn daughter.

“If I’m being honest, the biggest win of this past season wasn’t a playoff game,” Nix said. “It was being slowed down long enough to hold you in my arms and realize that sometimes God’s plan doesn’t look like what you prayed for . . . It looks better.”

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Now, with that positivity, he is all set to start the 2026 season. With a strong start to his NFL career, Bo Nix has built a solid foundation heading into his third season. He has recorded more than 25 passing touchdowns and at least 3500 rushing yards in each of his first two seasons.

The biggest reason for optimism is that Nix gets plenty of chances to throw the ball, as he led the NFL in pass attempts (612) last season. While Denver may try to run more in 2026, Nix now has another major weapon: Jaylen Waddle, alongside Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin,, and Pat Bryant. With more targets around him, the sky could be the limit for Nix and the Broncos’ offense.

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But then it won’t be that easy. Nix will begin the 2026 season against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team which gave him trouble as a passer last year. In their two games, he attempted 75 passes but threw only one touchdown.

Let’s wait and see how things turn out for Bo Nix.