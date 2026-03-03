Latest Caleb Downs Report Puts All 32 NFL Teams On Notice As Concern Arises Over Suspected “Degenerative” Injury

Essentials Inside The Story Elite defensive prospect faces sudden draft-altering uncertainty

Unexpected medical flag complicates first-round plans league-wide

Injury slide could quietly benefit late-picking contenders

The trajectory of a top NFL prospect’s career can change in an instant, and for Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, that moment may have just arrived during his medical evaluation at the Combine.

“REPORT: Caleb Downs was flagged this week with a partially torn meniscus,” reported SCOUTD on X. “There is also concern about a possible “degenerative ACL.” (per @fakecorykinnan)”

Caleb Downs is someone who was being watched by perhaps all 32 NFL teams. Franchises that are especially aiming at a better defense have kept him on their radar. Unfortunately, things could soon change after a recent medical issue.

Downs has been one of the standout defensive players in college football. The Ohio State Buckeyes safety had 45 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and one pass deflection to his name.

He is a versatile safety who plays deep coverage. Thanks to his contributions, he won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Thorpe Award.

According to one of the CBS Sports mock drafts (Josh Edwards), he was supposed to be one of the top ten picks in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys, who are building their defense from scratch, had targeted him.

Unfortunately, as per the latest reports, they will need to change their plans. Barely any franchise from any of the 32 available NFL teams will want to use their first draft pick on an injured player with a possible degenerative issue. Although there is no serious concern, it can hamper his longevity.

A torn meniscus can often take an entire season for recovery. On some occasions, it turns out to be a career-ending injury as well. A similar incident happened last year with Vikings rookie J.J. McCarthy, who had to sit out his debut season. However, as for Downs, he is not ready to give up hope yet.

Caleb Downs’ injury news may be a boon for teams with lower draft picks

Caleb Downs’ “degenerative ACL” report came out of nowhere, putting the top pick teams on their back foot. However, for the lower draft pick teams, it could be massive news.

From a top 10 pick, Downs can see himself becoming a top 30, or even a second-round pick. For a team like the Los Angeles Rams (29th pick), it is the perfect opportunity.

The Rams are on the verge of losing safety Kamren Curl to free agency. Drafting Downs can definitely help them compensate for Curl’s departure. At the moment, there is no certainty that Curl will leave.

But the question is, are they willing to take that risk and pass on the Buckeyes’ safety? The answer is probably no. The Seattle Seahawks drafted Nick Emmanwori last season, and he was a crucial part of the Super Bowl-winning team.

The injury news can be a deal-breaker for many. But Downs will probably get a second opinion on his condition. The draft is still a few weeks away, so it could give him the chance to make things right. Despite getting flagged, it does not mean his career will end. There are plenty of examples of players who had a bumpy start, but went on to become NFL legends.

One such example is the first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, Drew Brees. Initially, a top prospect, there were concerns about his height and arm strength. These concerns saw him get pushed to the second round. The San Diego Chargers drafted him, and the rest is history.

The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Cincinnati Bengals are a few of the franchises eyeing Downs. Now, his injury news could mean that the lower-pick teams have also joined the race. It remains to be seen how the situation plays out for Caleb Downs.