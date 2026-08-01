“Lay Off My QB”: Cowboys Legend Doesn’t Hold Back Against CBS for Putting Tony Romo on Leave After Arrest

CBS Sports threw Tony Romo’s broadcasting future into uncertainty after placing the former Cowboys quarterback on leave “until further notice” following his recent OWI arrest. That sparked a debate across the NFL community. After all, the decision came after mounting criticism over the network’s silence. Later, Romo’s supporters came forward to criticize CBS’ move.

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“Lay off my QB,” former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant replied to ESPN’s Adam Schefter after he shared CBS’ decision on X.

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“As smart as Romo is and as great as he is as an analyst…the knowledge he rarely shows the world is on another level. Romo should lock in, create, and build his own thing and run circles around CBS…Just know, one decision doesn’t define the journey.”

With the rise of independent media, elite analysts don’t necessarily need traditional networks to thrive. And Bryant believes that Romo should also lean into his own platform and build a brand with his football IQ. That’s something that Cam Newton, Jason Kelce, and many others have been doing. But Romo’s case is a bit different from the others.

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On July 23, 2026, Milwaukee police stopped Romo on Interstate 43 for unsafe driving and arrested him for Operating While Intoxicated. Soon, bodycam footage went viral on social media showing Romo refusing a preliminary breath test. He also had an open container of alcohol on the passenger seat of his Jeep. With three citations and fines worth more than $1,300, Romo is truly in a complicated situation.

But initially, CBS remained completely silent regarding the arrest. That even led Boomer Esiason to claim that he didn’t suspect the network would issue any formal statement at all. While many hoped that Romo would quietly learn from what Esiason called a “really bad mistake,” the release of the bodycam footage and mounting public scrutiny from the other side might ultimately have forced the network’s hand.

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This comes after Romo, 46, had called games for CBS since 2017. Before that, he spent his entire NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, from 2004 to 2016, making four Pro Bowls along the way. In his absence, J.J. Watt will take his seat. CBS confirmed the former Houston Texans star will serve as lead game analyst alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson while Romo is on leave.

An indefinite leave during the lead-up to NFL training camps carries massive implications for both sides. CBS is losing one of its premier color commentators at a critical moment when it’s preparing for the Super Bowl 2028. As per The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, CBS also has to pay Romo $72 million over the next four years.

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The indefinite leave also creates a logistical clash. Romo was originally slated to call the Week 3 international game between the Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil on September 27. However, his hearing at the Wisconsin court is scheduled for September 21. His availability for the historic broadcast, though, was already in question even before CBS placed him on leave.

Romo’s future is certainly uncertain. And for now, the former quarterback is left to face legal and professional consequences of his actions.