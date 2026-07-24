“Leave Me Alone”: Giants Legend Michael Strahan Snaps at Paparazzo for Recording Him

Michael Strahan’s relaxed outing on Melrose Avenue hit a snag when he encountered a man with a camera. The latter seemed to be waiting for him outside an establishment and began asking questions as soon as Strahan got out of his car, setting him off.

“I don’t like that, I don’t like that,” the former New York Giants player could be heard saying, per footage acquired by Hollywood Fix. “I don’t shoot for you guys. Leave me alone.”

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The paparazzo asked him if he’d had a good day, which irritated Strahan further.

“I always have a good day. I don’t need that, so leave me alone. Dude, stop following me because you just want me to [react]. And I appreciate you. I know you’re doing your job, but could you just leave me alone, please?”

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The paparazzo claimed he was only a fan, but Strahan was quick to point out that fans usually approached him with phones, not camera gear.

This isn’t the first time the GMA host snapped at a reporter.

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Strahan was part of the 2024 Fox NFL Sunday’s Veterans Day broadcast at Naval Base San Diego. As the national anthem played, he stood with the rest of the panel but did not place his hand over his heart. After facing backlash for this, a reporter from the Daily Mail approached Strahan outside his New York home to ask him about it.

Strahan became upset and shouted, “Don’t come to my house, man!” before grabbing the reporter’s phone.

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Imago NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 30: .Michael Strahan on the set of Good Morning America in New York City on August 30, 2021. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA Copyright: xRWx

“I’m not proud of the way I handled that whole situation, but I think anybody out there can understand the things you’re going to do,” he said in a social media post later on. “You’re going to protect your family, and you’re going to protect your home, which is what I felt like I needed to do in that moment.”

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Strahan is far from the only NFLer to have altercations with the paparazzi.

In 2022, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams got into trouble after he pushed a photographer following the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. As Adams was walking off the field, ESPN cameraman Ryan Zebley stepped in front of him while filming. The wide receiver then pushed Zebley, causing him to fall to the ground.

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Zebley later filed a police report and went to the hospital, from where he was discharged quickly. But he did suffer whiplash, headaches, and a possible concussion. After the incident, Adams admitted he was wrong and publicly apologized for his actions.

Last year, when Aaron Rodgers played the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, he flipped off the snooping cameras before the game. On The Pat McAfee Show, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback also expressed his frustration with how the paparazzi knew private details about him.

“I was with individuals who called the paparazzi, who leaked or talked about where I was living. Who, you know, coerced me to make, you know, the proverbial Instagram, social media posts.”

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Pap culture is crucial for people in the limelight to maintain their image, but it comes at the cost of their privacy.