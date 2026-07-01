“Leave Me TF Alone”: Steelers Star Accused of Checking His Phone at Halftime After Najee Harris Revealed NFL Players’ Habit

On a very humorous note, Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris revealed a surprising fact. In a livestream with popular Twitch streamer N30n, the RB said that many NFL players take to their phones during halftime to check out what is being said about them online. Even though he did not name anybody, a fan thought Harris might be talking about linebacker Patrick Queen.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The latter, however, denied those allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I haven’t said anything in a long time and I actually don’t check my phone at half. Now go ahead and have a great rest of your summer and leave me tf alone, “ he wrote on X.

Najee Harris and Patrick Queen were on the Steelers roster together for the 2024 season, after which the RB entered free agency and was signed by the Chargers. There’s a chance that a Steelers player must have caused Harris to observe players using phones, as he was with the team for four years. But perhaps Queen’s regular presence on social media might have pushed the fan to connect the two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Queen posts multiple times a day on his X feed, but hasn’t done so since June 14, when he posted four times. So he is correct in saying he hasn’t posted in a while, and this is not the first time Queen has been outspoken on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Queen regularly updates his fans about the goings-on in his life on and off the field. He routinely posts pictures of himself on the field and of his fishing adventures. He is active on X, where he not only posts his own opinions but also responds to others’ opinions. This is probably how he came across the accusations of using his phone at halftime.

Queen’s game, however, seems unaffected. In the 2025 season, he was ranked 75th among the top 100 players in the NFL by his fellow players. He finished the 2025 season with a respectable 120 combined tackles, one forced fumble, and five quarterback hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Queen has been consistently performing well over the years, with two Pro Bowl nominations and a Second-team All-Pro nomination earned in 2023. While we are not aware whether the fan’s accusation of Queen was accurate, he clearly hasn’t let any outside noise affect his play.