Legendary Eagles QB Donovan McNabb’s Son Commits to College — Yes, You’re Getting Old

Essentials Inside The Story Donovan McNabb’s son ditched offers from Power Four colleges to make his decision.

The chosen program felt like home from the very beginning for the 2008-born player.

This commitment leaves Eagles fans feeling nostalgic for the previous generation.

From watching one #5 to another #5, fans surely feel old. Born in 2008, just a few months before Donovan McNabb’s last Eagles run to the NFC title game, McNabb Jr. has now made his official commitment to the UNLV Rebels. While this may have come as heartbreaking news for Syracuse fans who hoped he would follow in his dad’s footsteps, he had good reason for his decision.

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“Going up there for Junior Day and for the official visit, it felt like home from the beginning,” McNabb Jr. told Rivals’ Brandon Huffman. “Coach [Del] Alexander was the first one to offer me a committable offer back in spring and was the only receiver coach who stayed consistent with contacting me and keeping a strong connection with me.

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“And the environment and brotherhood of the team were somewhere I knew I wanted to be. Talking to Coach Alexander and Coach [Dan] Mullen, they believe that I can come in and make a strong impact early in my college journey. All I need to do is keep my head down and work.”

What’s even more surprising is that he chose the Rebels despite having offers from Power Four colleges, including Kansas State, Minnesota, Iowa State, and Iowa. For McNabb Jr., comfort with the coaching staff, players, and the program seemed to play a major factor. In turn, he prioritized a better fit over the brand.

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Unlike his famous father, who commanded the offense as a quarterback, McNabb Jr. thrives as a three-star wide receiver recruit for the class of 2027. For now, he’s entering his senior year at Brophy College Prep in Phoenix, Arizona. In his junior year at the prep school, he caught 23 passes for 280 yards and scored five touchdowns. And as per 247Sports, he’s the No. 107 wide receiver in the country and the No. 18 overall prospect in Arizona.

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Meanwhile, according to 247Sports, UNLV’s recruiting class ranks as the No. 1 overall 2027 class in the Mountain West Conference and the third-best among all non-Power Four programs. Last season, the Rebels finished with a score of 10-4 and went 6-2 in conference matchups.

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Furthermore, head coach Dan Mullen and Del Alexander have already expressed their trust in McNabb Jr.’s skills. But can he match his dad’s status?

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Donovan McNabb Jr.’s step towards collegiate football makes Eagles fans remember the previous generation

Seeing McNabb Jr. preparing to write his own football legacy is a reality check for an entire generation of fans. Many fans still vividly remember his father during his playing days, and many still associate him with Andy Reid’s Eagles era.

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During his 11-season run with the Eagles, McNabb threw for 32,873 yards and 216 touchdown passes. He was the catalyst that led Philadelphia to five NFC Championship games and a memorable appearance at Super Bowl XXXIX.

The 49-year-old icon officially retired from the NFL back in 2013. However, he has stayed relevant through his off-field appearances, even though they’re not as frequent as those of the other retired players. Earlier in January, he appeared on the Caps Off Podcast and weighed in on the cold war between A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts. That’s proof that he still cares about the Eagles even after all these years.

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While the elder McNabb continues to analyze the game from the studio, the next generation is officially stepping onto the field. McNabb Jr.’s collegiate goals have put many fans in a state of nostalgia.