Legendary QB Defends Lamar Jackson Despite Heavy Punishment, Cites Brett Favre’s Offseason Habits

“You measure, for any player, how they play. I’m not measuring, really, the attendance,” Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reasoned for the second straight year as his quarterback decided to be a no-show at the OTAs. While Lamar Jackson’s absence is typically not something that should raise eyebrows—there’s no contract dispute in sight (except maybe extension talks)—it does for completely different reasons.

First, as per Jackson’s contract (a five-year, $260 million deal that runs through 2027), he is entitled to receive $750,000 in workout bonuses every year… but only if he shows up for at least 80% of the sessions. Well, he hasn’t—which, as per reports, brings the signal caller’s $43.5 million salary in 2025 down to $42.75 million. A quick addition indicates that by missing OTAs for two consecutive seasons, Jackson has effectively forfeited a staggering $1.5 million, leading many fans to complain how the 28-year-old doesn’t give a “s–t”. Analysts and former players, on the other hand, aren’t too worried…

On June 9, retired quarterback Matt Hasselbeck made an appearance on The Herd With Colin Cowherd show to discuss Aaron Rodgers’ association with the Pittsburgh Steelers when the conversation came to Jackson’s absence. Mentioning how Rodgers missing mandatory minicamp last season was criticized, the host began, “I’ve never questioned [Lamar’s] work ethic. I think Lamar’s completely committed. But there are those that’ll push back and go, ‘Well you were tough on Aaron Rodgers’. And like, well, the Jets were different. It was a new team. His best player Garrett Wilson was a kid…I kind of feel like with Lamar in Baltimore, it doesn’t bother me, should it?”

To this, Hasselbeck quipped, “Well, it bothers me that he’s leaving $750,000 in a roster bonus on the table. I’m just like, ‘Ah that hurts!’ [laughing]. I hurt for you, man. I don’t know. Like, figure it out [Lamar]. Go lift some weights in Baltimore. Could it be that bad? I mean…what are they doing that you don’t want to be there? Is Miami that fun? I don’t know.”

The former Seattle Seahawks QB then pivoted, nostalgia kicking in: “Much like Aaron Rodgers didn’t think he needed to be there till June 9th, I kind of grew up in that same thing. It was great for me as the backup quarterback of the Green Bay Packers to develop the younger roster [because] Brett Favre never showed up in the offseason. It actually, I believe, kind of strengthened the team, strengthened the backup roles.“

Fast forward to the Ravens, and the script flips with a modern twist. Lamar’s not just any QB—he’s a two-time MVP with 20,059 passing yards and a league-record 6,173 rushing yard. Missing OTAs? That’s a flex, a chance on himself. He, too, like Favre, is perhaps allowing the backup QBs to grow, which Hasselbeck further pointed out.

Ravens’ depth and Lamar Jackson’s swagger

As per Hasselbeck, “You’ve seen backup quarterbacks like Tyler Huntley…actually come in and play pretty well when called upon at times for Baltimore. So…for me, it’s a little bit of this…Like if I’m Jim Harbaugh and the Ravens, I’m like, ‘You know what, kind of like Brett Favre back in the day, with Mike Holmgren. Lamar you’re not here. You’re not going to get hurt. You’re going to show up ready to go, you’re going to be the MVP candidate that you are every year. I’m not necessarily worried about it. Hey, quarterback room! Let’s see if you can develop and be a leader’…Ultimately, I think you can look [at it like] a glass half full [thing]….”

As a concluding note, Hasselbeck also added a cherry on the top: “There’s nobody else like Lamar. He’s special.” Looks like the Ravens HC knows that, too.

During a conversation earlier this week, Harbaugh had remarked about Jackson, “It’s a voluntary camp, so I’m not measuring that. I love being out here, and I think all the players do. And when Lamar’s out here, I promise you, he loves being out here.”

As for Jackson, he’s a legacy in motion. And as the ’25 slate kicks off, with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, prime-time lights will be blazing. Will Lamar Jackson soar, rewriting the QB tale with every snap? We’re hopeful it will.