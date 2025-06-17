Legendary QB Shares What’s Next for Shedeur Sanders Amid Browns Exit Rumors

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The endorsement isn’t just coming from Hasselbeck. At a Texas Rangers game, Myles Garrett, who’s watched Sanders up close, told Abby Jones, “The kid’s shown up to camp and OTAs with a fantastic mindset… You want teammates like that.” Garrett admitted he was shocked Sanders fell to the fifth round, but loves the underdog fire it’s lit under him.

Between Hasselbeck’s measured optimism and Garrett’s locker-room stamp of approval, one thing’s clear: Sanders might be the Browns’ most fascinating project. But with Cleveland likely QB shopping in 2025, his window to prove he’s more than a camp standout is closing fast.

Shedeur Sanders’ battle against Cleveland’s QB carousel

The Browns might already be planning their next QB move. And it could leave Shedeur Sanders on the outside looking in. Despite signing a four-year, $4.6M deal and turning heads in camp, Cleveland’s long-term QB plans remain murky. Analysts like Ethan Woodie of NFL Trade Rumors predict the Browns will be right back in the market in 2026, eyeing Texas star Arch Manning. He said, “Manning has a big name to live up to. It’s impressive that in the few games we’ve seen him in action, he’s lived up to the billing and then some. His command of the offense is advanced for his age… plays with impeccable timing and touch.”

The math doesn’t favor Sanders . Cleveland already has four QBs (Flacco, Pickett, Gabriel, Sanders) and zero commitments beyond 2025. Flacco’s on a one-year deal. Pickett’s a reclamation project. If Manning declares – or another top 2026 QB like Carson Beck emerges – the Browns won’t hesitate to reset. That’s right, again!

Manning’s no lock to enter the draft has two years of eligibility remaining, but if he does, Cleveland’s front office has shown it’ll chase big names. On the other hand, Sanders’ $4.6M contract is cheap to walk away from. His accuracy and attitude, “fantastic mindset,” per Myles Garrett, might earn him a backup role, but the Browns’ history with developmental QBs is brutal.

Hence, Shedeur is fighting for more than a roster spot. He’s racing against a front office that’s always eyeing the next big thing. Here’s the cold reality: NFL dreams don’t come with guarantees. Shedeur Sanders has the college pedigree, the work ethic, and now Hasselbeck’s cautious endorsement. But Cleveland’s front office plays the long game, and their history shows they’ll cut bait fast if a shinier toy hits the market.