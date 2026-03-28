Cowboys Legend Vehemently Defends Cam Newton Amid Backlash From Ryan Clark Over Jason Whitlock Interview

The recent interview between Cam Newton and sports commentator Jason Whitlock has stirred up plenty of buzz across the league, even impacting Newton’s relationships with colleagues, especially fellow “First Take” contributor Ryan Clark. Now, a Dallas Cowboys star has also weighed in, sharing his take on the situation.

“This is exactly why I steer away from a bunch of shit…the dollar sign and lust for attention will make some folks lose their integrity,” Dez Bryant wrote on Newton’s response to Clark. “My energy won’t allow me to be around it, even if I tried to fake it. I respect Cam for living his truth… What Cam is talking about is the shit that happens behind closed doors all the time. Folks get in positions and think they’re bigger than they are. Folks get in positions telling other folks not to mess with them because of personal issues. That’s the shit that happens for real.”

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This whole thing started with Cam Newton’s podcast, 4th & 1. He had Jason Whitlock on for a lengthy chat, during which Whitlock claimed that Stephen A. Smith from ESPN misrepresented some of his history. That moment quickly drew attention, and soon after, Ryan Clark publicly questioned Newton’s decision.

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“If someone shows you love, has you on “their” show twice a week… at least. You don’t bring his known enemy on your show and allow your guest to talk shit about a person. That’s not G at all. Loyalty is at a minimum these days,” Ryan Clark wrote on X.

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Ryan Clark’s response shows how close he is to Stephen A. Smith. After retiring in 2015, Clark became a well-known figure on ESPN, appearing on shows like NFL Live, Get Up, SportsCenter, and First Take, where Smith often takes charge of the discussion.

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Meanwhile, Newton has created his own space in the media since leaving football. The ex-Carolina Panthers player has become a familiar voice and even took on a big role on First Take, landing a multi-year contract before last season.

So, when Newton hosted Whitlock, who has a history with Smith, Clark viewed it as crossing a line. Still, Bryant’s strong defense shows not everyone sees it that way, which keeps this debate alive and tied closely to Newton’s choices.

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Cam Newton claps back at Ryan Clark

After Ryan Clark’s public call-out, Cam Newton made his stance clear.

“So you mean to tell me who I [I] can and can’t have on my platform?” Newton said. “I don’t go and say to you who you can have on your platform.”

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Newton then talked about how he owns his show, making it clear that he calls the shots without anyone else getting involved. He really emphasized this idea while sharing his thoughts.

“One thing that’s not going to happen is a puppet string attached to my back,” he said. “Ron Rivera knew that. Jerry Richardson knew that. Gene Chizik knew that. Bill Belichick knew that. Every single coach and player that I’ve ever played with knows that I’m going to do things how I want to do them.”

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That history, according to Newton, backs up how he operates today. He made it clear that there’s a distinct difference between his job at ESPN and his own show. Even though he’s still on First Take, he views 4th & 1 as a place where things operate differently.

“The reason why I decided to bring Jason Whitlock on 4th & 1 was because he had strong takes that I wanted to talk man to man about,” Newton explained. “What better way to ease all that than through conversation?”

He brushed off the notion that loyalty should influence who guests choose. Still, Newton was open about addressing Clark directly.

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“Don’t micromanage me. Don’t tell me what I can and can’t do,” he said. “In this world of content, there’s no such thing as loyalty.”

In the end, this situation has grown beyond one interview. With people like Dez Bryant, Ryan Clark, Stephen A. Smith, and Jason Whitlock weighing in, the discussion now shows a larger struggle between loyalty and creative freedom, and it seems like it will keep going for a while.