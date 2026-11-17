The Steelers suffered a disappointing 38-18 loss to the Bengals, but more than the defeat itself, linebacker Patrick Queen’s positioning came under scrutiny. However, Queen isn’t letting the criticism slide.

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“@jharrison9292 all sacks same stance I been doing for 4 years now.” Patrick Queen said on his X page. “If you gone talk about my tendencies (I have none cause I self scout), please let it be facts. Respect always 💯”

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This response came after James Harrison questioned Queen’s positioning during the game.

“Patrick Queen, bro, get your hands off your knee,” James Harrison said on the Deebo & Joe podcast. “Every time you step up in there in the middle of that defense and y’all threatening and your hand is on your knee, you’re not blitzing. I’m sitting up here in the A-gap with my hand on my knees. What type of blitz am I going to do? I’m not a receiver coming off the line.”

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Harrison was referring to situations where Queen moves close to the offensive line and stands in the A-gap. This position can make the opposing team think he might rush the quarterback, making the Steelers’ defensive approach more predictable.

Despite the criticism, Queen was the only Steelers defender to sack Joe Burrow in the game. He recorded 14 total tackles, including five solo tackles. He also had one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.

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According to SI’s report, the Steelers tried to put pressure on Joe Burrow by sending extra defenders to rush him. However, this plan did not work. Patrick Queen managed to sack Burrow once, but on the other 11 blitzes, Burrow completed every pass for 181 yards.

Cincinnati offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher also explained why his team was comfortable facing the Steelers’ blitzes.

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“Every time they blitz us, it’s a big-play opportunity for us,” Pitcher said. “There is not an ounce of us that feels like, ‘Oh no, here comes the blitz.’ It’s, ‘please blitz us. Because we have just supreme confidence in our guys’ ability to protect it. And then you guys can see what our skill guys and our quarterback can do.”

Overall, the Steelers’ defense failed to make an impact. Pittsburgh gave up 484 total yards and 38 points, while Cincinnati averaged 7.4 yards per play compared to the Steelers’ 3.8. The biggest problem was stopping the passing game, as Joe Burrow completed 35 of 44 passes for 406 yards.

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Now, it will be interesting to see whether the Steelers make any changes before facing the Eagles next week.