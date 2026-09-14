“Let Me In”: Cam Skattebo Reportedly Gets Into Trouble With MetLife Stadium Security Before Cowboys Game

Sunday Night Football was set to be a major moment for the New York Giants, with quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Malik Nabers both healthy and ready for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, but running back Cam Skattebo reportedly added an unexpected twist before kickoff when he found himself stuck outside MetLife Stadium.

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According to TMZ Sports, the Giants running back wasn’t exactly first through the doors Sunday evening. Around 5:50 p.m. ET, roughly two and a half hours before the 8:20 p.m. kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys, TMZ obtained a photo of Skattebo hanging out of a souped-up pickup truck outside an entry gate while trying to talk his way inside.

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“Let me in! I’m the running back!” Skattebo was heard yelling at security, according to the outlet.

It is the kind of strange pregame story that could easily become a locker-room joke, but it also fits the personality Skattebo has developed since arriving in New York.

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The Giants selected Skattebo in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after his breakout season at Arizona State. His physical running style, toughness, and relentless approach had stood out to NFL scouts, and those traits were a big part of why New York believed he could fit its offense.