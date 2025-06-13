Liam Coen Sends Strong Message on Trevor Lawrence Amid Injury Concerns for Jaguars QB

“This was an opportunity that you just can’t pass up,” Liam Coen said when he was introduced as the Jaguars’ HC. However, for Liam, this opportunity comes in at a challenging time for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team is coming back after a poor 4-13 season in 2024, there’s a #2 draft pick who plays two positions, and their starting quarterback is just returning after a significant hiatus. That’s how exhausting his ‘to-do’ list is as the team moves towards the season.

While Liam Coen is executing his Travis Hunter plan with success, his major attention will be on Trevor Lawrence. After all, the nearly 6-feet-5 quarterback is seemingly fit to return. It has been nearly four months since he has even thrown the ball after having surgery post a shoulder injury in December last year. Now, it is up to the head coach to make the transition into the play much smoother and get him back to his 2022-2023 levels of performance.

Liam Coen sat down with Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show and spoke about the troubles around Lawrence. “I think it’s natural, right? You feel the pressure to, you always as a coach, want to try to get the most out of your players. And when you don’t, you feel like you failed, right? Like that’s, that is our job. Our job is to put these guys in the best position to be successful,” he said.

“So is it pressure? No, I think it’s exciting. I think it’s a great opportunity for him to show who he really wants to be, right? Like he has it, he has shown it. I mean, he led one of the best, you know, comebacks in playoff history,” he added while showing faith in Trevor Lawrence’s ability. Liam also discussed how Trevor can play at the highest level, referencing the 2022 season’s playoff game against the Chargers. It was in that game that Trevor made some breathtaking passes and led the Jaguars‘ comeback to win the game 31-30 from 27-0.

“I mean, the guy’s got grit. He’s played through a ton of injuries throughout his career. He’s mentally and physically tough. He has these skill sets. So it’s ultimately just about, man, just go let it rip. Go play free of failure. Go play with a supporting cast that we can continue to improve, and just go cut it loose,” he said.

And Liam does have a point, Trevor is immensely physically tough. He’s had a fair few injuries, and he’s rarely ever skipped games because of it. Including the one time he suffered a ‘Grade 3’ ankle twist in week 13 of 2023, but still played the next game. So, for him to come back from his surgery ready to pounce will be business as usual.

But Lawrence was seen wearing an arm sleeve as he made his way onto the field during the mandatory minicamp. And that definitely raised questions about whether he was really fit or the Jaguars were rushing him onto the field.

Trevor Lawrence dismisses injury concerns

Ever since he walked away from the game in December due to a shoulder injury, Trevor Lawrence has undergone surgery and rigorous rehabilitation. This meant that he couldn’t throw the ball for almost four months. And now that he is back on the field with an arm sleeve, it seems the time away from the game has taken some toll on his body.

Days after the Jaguars’ HC, Liam Coen, dismissed any injury concerns. Trevor himself came forward to dismiss the injury rumors. “You’ve got to think about. I hadn’t thrown before OTAs. So, it was about four months of not throwing. And that’s like, I’ve never — I couldn’t tell you the last time I didn’t throw for four months. I guess four years ago when I got surgery,” he said.

“I started throwing a couple of weeks before we started the offseason program. But then we jumped into practice and heavy volume. And I think just over time, I mean, obviously you’ve got to adjust and get in shape for that. So just a little bit of soreness. The compression helps just relieve some of that. But that’s all it is, so nothing I’m concerned about,” he added. Trevor Lawrence was only able to play 10 games last season due to the injury. In that season, he passed for 2,045 yards and scored 11 touchdowns with a passing accuracy of 60.6%.

What remains to be seen is how he bounces back now after months away from the games and whether he gives the Jaguars a 4,000+ yards season.