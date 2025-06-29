Liam Coen Sounds Alarm as Jaguars Admit They’re Not Ready Yet Before Training Camp

When Liam Coen joined the Jacksonville Jaguars as their head coach, it marked a calculated, forward-looking move by the organization. A sharp offensive mind with deep roots in both the college and pro game. Known for his time with Kentucky, where he led one of the SEC’s most balanced and explosive offenses, and previously serving under Sean McVay with the Rams, Coen arrived in Jacksonville with a reputation for maximizing quarterback play and simplifying complex schemes. His hiring signaled the Jaguars’ commitment to evolving Trevor Lawrence’s development while building an offense rooted in rhythm, clarity, and aggression. But he sounded like an alarm with his recent confession.

During the latest episode of the EV Podcast on June 26, Liam Coen freely talked about the team’s culture. He revealed where it stands, how far it’s come, and how far it still needs to go. “Yeah, I think there’s definitely been some progress made,” he said plainly. “It’s absolutely not where it needs to be yet, and that’s normal. That’s very fully expected.” No coach in June is going to hand out medals for culture. But Coen didn’t sound discouraged. He sounded grounded.

The foundation, he emphasized, is showing itself most clearly in how players are carrying themselves off the field. “What truly matters most is what we do out on the grass,” Coen said. “Our style of play, the way that we communicate with each other in the building, how our standards are upheld within the building. Those are the things that we’ve tried to instill this whole spring.” It’s not just talk. Inside the weight room, things are clicking.

“For the most part, everything that we’ve asked them to do, they’ve leaned into,” Coen said. “Worked their tails off in the weight room this whole spring and winter.” And that effort produces the results. He revealed during the mandatory minicamp that players put on muscle mass with heavy weight training. No one can fake this kind of internal competition.

Still, Liam Coen isn’t throwing a parade for the progress so far. He knows how much runway lies ahead. “Absolute work in progress, for sure,” he admitted. “And we have a lot of work to do this summer and in training camp as we lead into the season.” That summer runway is no joke. Training camp has a way of stripping away whatever comfort spring might bring.

While there’s no scoreboard for culture in June, there are signs. And if Liam Coen’s tone is any clue, this group might just be building something they don’t even fully realize yet.

Lian Coen is ready, predicts Jags coach

Owner Shahid Khan surrounded him with people who already know his rhythm. Among those is passing game coordinator Shane Waldron, a longtime ally of Coen’s, who has coached alongside him at both the college and NFL levels. Waldron’s endorsement isn’t just professional courtesy; it’s firsthand testimony.

“He really has a great understanding of the offense in its entirety,” Waldron said, following OTAs. “Whether it’s coaching up a center, a guard, or a tight end, he sees all 11.” Their shared time under McVay in Los Angeles built more than resumes; it built a framework. Waldron watched how McVay’s daily command extended beyond play sheets, influencing culture and tempo. That’s the standard now.

However, as Waldron hinted, motion concepts or quarterback efficiency won’t define solely Coen’s success in Jacksonville. It’ll hinge on how the locker room responds. Do they play hard for him in week 14 when the injuries stack up? Waldron seems convinced they will. “So far, so good,” he said, with the knowing tone of a coach who’s seen both fragile cultures and strong ones.

In the end, the answer to whether Coen is the right guy won’t come in soundbites. It’ll come in how often the locker room echoes his voice when things get hard.