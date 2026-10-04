“Life Hit Us Hard”: Ex-Bills CB Ron Brooks’ Wife Shares Financial Struggles; Team Surprises Him Before His Birthday

Regardless of whether they make it big in the NFL, every player has team memorabilia they cherish. But former Buffalo Bills cornerback Ron Brooks, who went back to leading a regular life after his league career ended, was faced with a tough choice when their family went through a period of financial crisis a few years back.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But franchises don’t forget their own so easily, as Brooks’ wife proved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Megan Jones-Brooks posted on social media about a little surprise she prepared for the former player as a birthday present. She had reached out to LSU, the Bills, and the Eagles and explained that Brooks was forced to sell his treasured game-worn jerseys. In response, all three teams had offered to send her replicas of his original uniforms. The Bills’ gift was the first to arrive.

“LIFE hit us hard a few years ago and he had to sell his game jerseys. I reached out to his college and 2 NFL teams to get him replicas for his birthday. The first jersey came in today. thank you @buffalobills – forever MY #33,” Megan posted on Threads.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video Megan posted showed Brooks opening a package as she filmed him. He was shocked to see the jersey, asking Meghan where she found it. She simply wished him a happy birthday, insinuating that the #33 jersey was an advance birthday present for the ex-NFL star, whose actual birthday is on October 16.

“That’s my jersey? Where you found it?” the player kept asking in disbelief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan then clarified that it wasn’t his original game-worn jersey, but a replacement that the Bills had sent for the former cornerback. In the comments section of her original Threads post, Meghan further revealed that they had overcome their financial issues and were thriving. But the NFL community stepped up big time to help make Brooks happy.

One user commented and offered to help Brooks get one of his game-worn jerseys back, while an NFLPA employee offered help for her and Brooks to access resources he was eligible for as a former NFL player.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also thanked her followers for their heartfelt wishes.

“I never imagined this post would touch so many people,” Megan wrote. “Reading through your comments, feeling the love, and seeing how emotional some of you became genuinely touched our hearts. We appreciate every kind word, shared memory, and message more than you know. Ron says THANK YOU!

ADVERTISEMENT

Megan clarified that things are better for their family now, but there had been “ups and downs.” But this surprise was never just about getting Brooks his jersey.

“It was about giving my husband a piece of something that meant so much to him. He’s given so much to our family, and I simply wanted to give him something back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooks was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He played 47 games across his four years with the Bills, starting three of them, and recording 76 tackles (including 67 solo tackles). Brooks missed a significant portion of his rookie season due to a fracture in his foot sustained during the preseason. He also missed parts of his 2015 season after being placed on injured reserve.

From 2016 onwards, Brooks suited up for the Philadelphia Eagles, where he retained his jersey number. However, he suffered a season-ending right quadriceps tendon injury in Week 7 and was released by the Eagles the following year.

The cornerback’s final attempt at reviving his pro-football career came in 2019, when he joined the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football. However, the league ceased operations in April 2019.