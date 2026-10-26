“Life is Now a Colts Transaction Watch”: Jonathan Taylor’s Wife Fuels Trade Speculation in Social Media Post Before Deadline

Jonathan Taylor stepped down? No, he hasn’t been traded, but his wife is already treating the November 10 deadline like a countdown clock. Ayanna Chapman, wife of the Colts’ three-time Pro Bowl running back, posted a two-part Instagram series over the weekend breaking down why she thinks her husband could be on the move.

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“Are we going to stay on the Colts and just ride in the sunset with them, or is my life about to completely flip and I’m about to start a whole new chapter of my life? Let me know and follow along because apparently, my life is now a Colts transaction watch.”

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By asking followers to weigh in, Chapman has turned the possibility of Taylor leaving Indianapolis into a running conversation, even though no trade has been confirmed. Her concerns began with the Colts’ 2-4 record following their 26-20 home loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans, which preceded owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s decision to fire general manager Chris Ballard on Monday.

It all began last season, she says. The Colts started 8-2 last season, then lost six straight, and Irsay-Gordon kept Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen for one more year anyway.

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Ayanna’s thinking is that a new GM might not want to work with the roster he inherited. The problem is, the Colts have already spent much of their draft capital. They gave the Jets their 2026 and 2027 first-round picks, along with wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, to get Sauce Gardner last November. The 2026 pick was No. 16 overall, and the Colts are now without a first-rounder in either of the next two drafts.

“What do you do when you don’t have what you need, and you don’t have the money to pay for it? And you can’t steal in this situation; you can’t steal in the league. You trade.”

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That’s how she lands on Taylor, who has spent all seven of his NFL seasons in Indianapolis. She called that kind of longevity unheard of and said this could be the first time they’re not on the same team, though she also cautioned that nothing is proven.

Sunday didn’t help; Indianapolis lost 16-10 to Minnesota, its third straight defeat, falling to 2-5, even though the Colts led 10-6 at halftime on Taylor’s 38-yard touchdown run. He finished with 18 carries for 95 yards.

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Taylor has tried to stay out of it. When asked about his future last Thursday, he said, “I haven’t given it any thought,” and called it a disservice to his teammates to look ahead. After Sunday’s loss, he said he needs to stay focused.

Other teams are watching as ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported that the Packers, Seahawks, Vikings, and Broncos are expected to “ponder the possibility” of acquiring him, while The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported that the Giants and Vikings could be potential suitors.

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Indianapolis hasn’t tipped its hand. Jones reported the Colts would likely need a few more weeks to assess their situation, and one team executive said Indianapolis’ ownership remains fond of Taylor, suggesting more losses would be needed before a trade is seriously considered.

Taylor’s résumé explains the interest. He led the NFL with 323 carries, 18 rushing touchdowns, and 20 total touchdowns last season, rushing for 1,585 yards, and won the 2021 rushing title with 1,811 yards on the way to first-team All-Pro honors. This year, he has 587 yards and eight touchdowns through seven games.

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The money matters too. Taylor agreed to a two-year, $44 million extension on August 6 that includes $39 million guaranteed and runs through 2028, though Pro Football Rumors notes it carries flexibility after 2026, and moving him this year would mean a hefty dead money hit.

Indianapolis plays the Jaguars in Week 8 and the Cowboys in Week 9, then the deadline hits on November 10. Ayanna asked her followers whether they’d stay with the Colts or start a whole new chapter. The answer will start taking shape in those two games.





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