Linked to NC State Job, Philip Rivers Addresses ‘Next Step’ in Coaching Career After St. Michael’s Loss

“They laid us out,” Philip Rivers admitted while talking to the media after St. Michael wrapped up the 2026 season with a 42-35 loss to Glenwood in the playoffs. While that is it for the season for the former QB, the rumors of him potentially taking the vacant head coaching job at NC State continue to swirl.

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When a reporter asked about the meeting he had with NC State top brass recently, Rivers said there was nothing to report at this point. But when asked about a next step, he answered honestly.

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“It could be. I mean, it could be. Yeah, it could be,” he said, via WRAL’s Brian Murphy.

Raleigh is a special place for Rivers. He played college ball for North Carolina State, tallying 49 games, 13,484 yards, and 95 touchdowns. He is easily among the starriest of names to be attached to the program, and one of the most in-demand to fill the position previously held by Dave Doeren.

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Interestingly, Rivers’ son has committed to play for NC State for his college career. However, when the former QB was asked about following his son to Raleigh as well, he took a safe approach.

“I don’t know that,” Rivers said. “It’s been a heck of a six years, I know that. And just trying to be where my feet are right now, really was looking forward to this playoff run. And again, so it all comes to an end tonight, but we’ll see what the future holds.”

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According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, famed former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson also interviewed for a coaching position in Raleigh. Wilson doesn’t really have any coaching experience to begin with. Meanwhile, Rivers has already spent six years coaching high school boys at St. Michael. Add in the fact that hiring Rivers would mean the potential of targeting higher-rated prospects, the pairing is tough to dismiss.

Rivers has been asked about the situation previously, and he had taken the safe route then too. He told AL.com that “nothing is imminent” between him and NC State as of then, but one could “never say never.”

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NC State is pulling out big guns in their search to replace Doeren. Legendary head coach Bill Cowher and former Steelers cornerback DeWayne Washington have joined hands with the management to help hire the next head coach. That also makes it clear that the Bulldogs will target the best possible candidate.

Rivers, with his tenured experience in the NFL and high school coaching, and with his son also being a part of NC State football, makes for the ideal candidate.

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“Rivers is NC State,” one NC State booster told On3. His stellar career with the program also led to his jersey being retired, and his return as head coach would mark full circle for both him and the program.

With St. Michael’s playoff run officially over, Rivers might be faced with making a tough decision.