Linked With Chiefs, Tyreek Hill Shares 2 Word Injury Update After Putting Florida Mansion Up For Sale

Tyreek Hill has put his $7.7 million Southwest Ranches mansion back on the market, which he bought for $6.9 million in 2022 after signing with the Miami Dolphins. And the timing is doing a lot of the talking. The return of the nine-bed, 9.5-bath mansion to the listings comes as chatter builds around a potential reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that made Hill a star before trading him to the Dolphins in 2022.

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The bigger question hanging over any reunion talk is Hill’s availability. He’s been a free agent since February, recovering from the gruesome knee dislocation and torn ACL he suffered in Week 4 of last season while playing against the New York Jets. An injury serious enough that doctors initially told him they weren’t sure what his future looked like.

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However, that cautious tone from the doctors hasn’t stopped him from showing fans tangible proof of progress. In a recent Instagram Story, Hill shared footage of himself running through agility drills on the beach, captioning it as “Making moves.” Just two words of admission, enough to show the 32-year-old wide receiver is still in the game.

Tyreek Hill has come a long way down after getting injured last season. While playing against the Jets during Monday Night Football on September 29, 2025, Hill caught a 10-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter to convert a third down, and as he was tackled out of bounds, his left leg got caught underneath him and bent at an alarming angle.

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He was carted off the field and taken to a local hospital that night for imaging and evaluation, with head coach Mike McDaniel later confirming a dislocated kneecap, and further reports revealing multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL.

In the aftermath, Hill underwent surgery the next day. Looking back on just how uncertain that moment felt, Hill didn’t sugarcoat what doctors initially told him.

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“They told me I may not be able to walk again,” Hill said. “The doctors were like, ‘Bro, we don’t know what’s going to happen with your future.’ And now look at me.”

By July 2026, roughly nine months into his rehab, Hill was already pushing past what his medical team had cleared him for.

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“Where I’m at right now, I’m doing tempo,” Hill said. “I’m not supposed to be doing tempo runs, so don’t tell my rehab, but I like to challenge myself a little bit. Anyways, I’m doing some push-offs with my left leg. My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg at all, so I’m trying to regain all of the power back in my left leg.”

“I’ve been activating the quads, the glutes, the hamstrings, the calves. I’ve been doing all of the stability work, all of the mobility work that I need to get my knee back right. But it’s one day at a time,” he added.

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Moreover, the chatter around his potential reunion with the Chiefs is predicted by multiple NFL pundits. Starting with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who has reported that Hill remains “fond of” Kansas City, and NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, who said, “With Kansas City, it feels inevitable that there’s going to be a conversation at some point.”

Across his time with the Chiefs, Hill posted 479 catches for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns over 91 games, numbers that helped anchor one of the league’s most explosive offenses and set up his Super Bowl LIV win. Currently, the Chiefs’ WR room is led by an injury-limited Rashee Rice, and the return of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who already knows how to build an offense around Hill’s speed.

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The clearest signal yet on a timeline came from Hill’s own camp. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

“He absolutely is on track for the start of the regular season,” Rosenhaus said in March. “In talking to Tyreek, our focus is on him getting back to 100%. I spoke to his doctors recently. He’s on track to be ready for the season.”

As of now, his agent and doctors suggest that he might make his return by October 2026, but nothing has been made official so far.