After Dan Campbell’s Tough Decision, Lions Coach Confirms Stance on Future in Detroit

Last week, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell turned heads by dismissing offensive coordinator John Morton from play-calling duties. What followed next for the Lions was a major 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. While the win cemented the team’s confidence, many wondered how John felt about the switch. Per ESPN’s Eric Woodyard, John has finally spoken out about Dan’s decision. And it may surprise you in a good way.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Man, you just march on, okay, cuz it’s always about the team. It always is. It ain’t about me and goals and this and that. No, the ultimate goal is to win the Super Bowl.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a clip shared by Woodyard on X, Morton wholeheartedly welcomed Dan’s decision to take over, prioritizing the team’s best interests. After all, what could be more important than bringing home the Super Bowl? Further, the OC clarified that he’s not upset, but his easy-going approach to the situation stems from more than sheer professionalism.

Having worked with head coaches who are offensive play-callers, John understands how that dynamic works. While there are always lessons for the offensive head to learn, his focus remains on helping Detroit succeed. And that’s how things likely went down between him and Dan Campbell. When the coach approached Morton and said he wanted to win no matter what, his response was simple:

“I’m like, alright, let’s go. What we gotta do?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Morton revealed that his role hasn’t changed much, except that Campbell now handles play-calling on game day. Earlier, Campbell mentioned having a frank meeting with Morton just a day after Detroit’s disappointing 27-24 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings on November 2.

“He’s a grinder, he’s a worker, and he just tries to help and give you anything you can possibly need for the game. Look, if you’re him, of course it probably doesn’t feel too good, but he’s also a pro and he understands everything, so we move on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With Morton publicly backing his coach, the Lions now look more united than ever. As for Campbell’s new role, it paid off in the franchise’s last game against the Commanders.

Dan Campbell’s new approach hits the mark

The Detroit Lions dominated the very team in Week 9 that knocked them out of the NFC divisional round in January. This time, they showed the Commanders that revenge is a dish best served cold. Under Dan’s takeover, the Lions scored on eight back-to-back drives and asserted their dominance with a 44-22 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crowd saw Dan Campbell wearing glasses, holding a play sheet, and communicating aggressively through his headset between plays. He last stepped into the role in 2021 after replacing former offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. Back to the game, wide receiver Jameson Williams benefited the most from the role change. With six receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown, he played his best game of the season.

Quarterback Jared Goff played up to his reputation, throwing for 320 yards and three touchdowns without a single interception. The Lions also posted a season-high 226 rushing yards and 546 total yards, hinting at the offense’s revival. Campbell credited his team post-game while revealing the mindset behind his approach.

“It was just, ‘Let’s try something a little different,'” Dan said. “Look, I know what I want to do. I know how I want to do it. Now, that being said, this is a collaborative effort now. I was taking input from John Morton that whole time, and the other coaches.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Dan Campbell remains in the role, we can’t wait to see how the Lions will level up. But one thing remains clear: the Lions are not giving up their divisional supremacy anytime soon.