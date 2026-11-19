It takes about half a second to celebrate a sack. Players do it every Sunday without a second thought, usually with a fist pump, a roar, or a little hop. The Lions just learned how fast that half-second can change an entire season.

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Aidan Hutchinson has now broken his silence on the torn ACL he suffered while celebrating a sack of Drake Maye in Munich. The Lions star shared an emotional message on Instagram, and it mixes heartbreak with a touch of humor.

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“I honestly can’t believe it. I’ve jumped hundreds of times on a football field and never in a million years did I think this would happen to me. But even something like this won’t hold me back.”

He added that he’s leaned on his faith, saying only God knows why and that he trusts Him. He also thanked fans for their prayers and well wishes.

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Then came the line that fans will remember. Hutchinson listed two things he knows for sure.

“Two things I know for sure:

1. I always come back stronger.

2. That’s the last time I go airborne 😁👍”

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He signed off by telling his teammates to hold down the fort until he is back.

Hutchinson’s celebration came moments after he brought down Drake Maye on third down in Munich. One jump later, the mood had completely changed. He landed awkwardly on his right leg, grabbed his knee, and headed to the medical tent after walking off.

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Initially listed as questionable, he was soon ruled out as Detroit went on to win 35-10. The MRI brought the news nobody wanted: a torn ACL in his right knee, with further tests showing no other significant damage.

By the time the Lions flew home, Hutchinson was in a wheelchair at the airport, quite the price for one split-second celebration.

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Lions coach Dan Campbell confirmed the news on Tuesday during an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, and his first reaction said it all.

“What a gut punch. It stinks, man. It hits you, and I hate it for him because he was on a heater. (Hutchinson) will come out better for this.”

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The timing stings because Hutchinson was in the middle of another dominant year. The 26-year-old Pro Bowler has six sacks in nine games, second on the team, and entering Sunday he was Pro Football Focus’ top-graded edge rusher.

This is also the second season-ending leg injury for the fifth-year defensive end in three years. In 2024, he broke his left tibia and fibula after just five games.

Detroit is still 7-2 and tied with the Vikings and Bears atop the NFC North. Campbell said the Lions are prepared to handle the storm, but one player cannot fill the void.

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The injury also set off an old debate about celebrations, and Campbell’s answer was not what some fans expected.

Dan Campbell Won’t Ban Celebrations After Aidan Hutchinson’s ACL Tear

Campbell was asked on Tuesday whether the injury would lead him to talk to his players about how they celebrate. He said no, and he was not shy about it.

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His reasoning was simple. His players are grown men, and Campbell put it bluntly:

“No, I don’t believe that,” he said. “I think what happened speaks for itself. We’re not talking to 8-year-olds here.”

Campbell also pointed to his own playing days. He once tore his biceps while celebrating a play, and it never made him ban celebrations when he became head coach.

“So if you say, ‘Hey, don’t pump your arm next time, make sure you stay stoic,’ this game is built off of emotion. And if you have to contain yourself after a play is made (I’m not talking about in the moment, in the game, because you’ve got to keep your head), then you’re really becoming something you’re not.”

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Campbell also defended Hutchinson’s athleticism, pointing to the spins, one-leg lateral balances and explosive plyometric work he has seen and calling it one of those things.

Some Lions fans have blamed Hutchinson for the injury, even though he is far from the first player hurt during a celebration.

Detroit’s sack celebrations have a painful history. Stephen Tulloch tore his ACL while celebrating against Aaron Rodgers in 2014. Years earlier, Bill Gramatica tore his ACL after celebrating a field goal.

For Hutchinson, the plan is simple: heal, come back stronger, and keep his feet on the ground. For everyone else in Detroit’s locker room, the party goes on.

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