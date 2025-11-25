Aidan Hutchinson Has a Classy Response After Giants OT Jermaine Eluemunor Dissed Lions DE

Aidan Hutchinson didn’t waste words responding to Giants tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who claimed the Lions’ DE “did not do a damn thing” until the final play of Detroit’s 34–27 overtime win. Unfazed by Eluemunor’s dig, Hutchinson simply said that he will take the win, regardless of what Eluemunor has to say.

“Yeah, I’m off social media, so I didn’t really see it. Some guys told me, but I think people have their opinions about how things went. I don’t care when the sack comes, and we get the win. I’m not gonna address it any further,” Hutchinson replied. “He can speak his mind however he wants, but we got the win.”

Notably, Hutchinson had only 6 tackles (4 solo) in the game, but sacked Winston when it mattered the most. With 5 yards required on the 4th down, the Giants QB saw space on his right side and took off. But the Lions’ defensive end sacked him, his only sack in the game, and only sack of Winston. And since Detroit had already scored the touchdown, the game simply went in their favor. Frustrated by the result, Eluemunor simply tried to downplay Hutchinson’s contribution to that play.

“He did not do a damn thing all f—–g game. He strikes me as the type of guy that would try to celebrate that one play, but for most of the day, he didn’t do anything. Obviously, I’m pissed about the last play, but at the same time, there’s not much you can do,” the Giants’ tackle said via The Athletic.

And that’s the truth of the game. Hutchinson’s one sack had more impact on the game than other, more important moments. And do not go by what Eluemunor thinks of Hutchinson, the Lions’ DE is no ordinary player. He is first in forced fumbles (4) and 9th in sacks (8.5).

During the postgame presser, the Lions’ head coach, Dan Campbell, also praised his defensive end for the game-winning sack.

Dan Campbell praises Aidan Hutchinson

Speaking to reporters after the game, the Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, praised everyone for being resilient, but had some special words for his defensive end.

“They believe they can will it to happen, and they make plays, man. And no different than what Hutch did there at the end of the game. That was a huge fourth down when we needed it,” Campbell said.

Every game matters for the Lions now. They are 3rd in the NFC North behind the Chicago Bears (8-3) and Green Bay Packers (7-4). But Aidan Hutchinson and his teammates will welcome the Packers next week at Ford Field. Can they hold them down? They are also coming off a win against the divisional rivals, the Minnesota Vikings.

Expect an adrenaline-filled Thanksgiving!