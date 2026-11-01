Aidan Hutchinson & Several Lions Teammates in Tears as Jack Campbell Gets Carted Off After Horrific Injury vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions LB Jack Campbell suffered a scary neck injury during Sunday’s Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Detroit held a tight 12–7 lead early in the 4th quarter when the sudden incident halted everything. The home crowd fell silent as emergency medical personnel rushed out to attend to the motionless defensive star.

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The frightening moment happened with 14:48 remaining in the contest on a 3rd-and-15 play. Minnesota’s Kyler Murray completed a short pass to TE T.J. Hockenson, with Campbell and linebacker Jimmy Rolder closing in quickly. Jack Campbell took an awkward blow during the collision, dropping face-down onto the turf where he remained completely still without moving.

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Detroit radio host Will Burchfield shared the heavy scene directly from the field, posting it on X, stating: “Here’s the scene as Jack Campbell is surrounded by his teammates — some of them in tears, including Hutchinson — and then carted off field strapped to backboard. Jack and his wife welcomed their first child this summer. If you pray, now would be the time.”

Play paused for roughly nine minutes while trauma doctors and trainers treated the young linebacker. Emergency personnel removed Campbell’s jersey, fitted him with a protective cervical collar, and carefully secured him to a backboard to keep his spine rigid. Players from both divisional rivals took a knee across the field in silent unity.

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The sight of the medical cart took an obvious emotional toll on Detroit’s sideline. Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer pointed out that pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson was visibly weeping while watching medical personnel work. Hutchinson quickly gathered the rest of his defensive teammates together to pray right before the cart slowly departed toward the locker room tunnel.

Beyond the game, the scary scene resonated deeply on a personal level for everyone in Detroit’s locker room. Campbell and his wife, Megan Campbell, had welcomed their first child, a son named Cooper James, on July 3, 2026. Teammates were understandably shaken seeing a dedicated young family man immobilized and wheeled away under such severe circumstances.

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Minutes later, the official Detroit Lions account on X provided a medical update on Jack Campbell.

“Jack Campbell is being transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury,” they stated.

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Campbell’s loss represented a massive blow to Detroit’s defensive unit on the field. Coming off a 2025 First-Team All-Pro selection where he piled up 176 tackles and 5 sacks, Detroit signed him to a 4-year, $81 million extension.

His departure followed an already punishing physical afternoon for Detroit’s defensive front. DE D.J. Wonnum had already been carted off the field earlier during the 2nd quarter, while starting safety Brian Branch was ruled out with a concussion after a hard tackle.

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Despite the challenges, the Detroit Lions managed to pull off a 19-15 win over their divisional rivals. Yet, the postgame atmosphere remained subdued as players quietly headed into the locker room, prioritizing Campbell’s health over the victory.