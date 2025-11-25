Aidan Hutchinson’s Mom Fact Checks Social Media Post on Lions DE’s Marriage & Wife

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has found himself in the middle of a drama. But this time, it has nothing to do with football or the NFL. Away from the field, a sudden rumor about his marriage made the rounds on social media. It obviously sparked confusion, and the player’s mother, Melissa Hutchinson, couldn’t resist jumping in and clearing the air.

“Love seeing who Aidan’s married to this week,” she wrote, along with a few laughing emojis.

The mother of three shared the viral picture on her Instagram story, debunking the claims about her son’s marriage. The photo shows Aidan Hutchinson dressed as a groom, standing beside a woman, likely of African American descent, in full bridal wear. It gives the impression that the duo just tied the knot, but that’s not all.

The picture dramatically quotes the first-round pick, claiming things he probably never said.

“For ten years she has held me down in the toughest of times. My love for her is eternal. So when people speak about her race, we ignore it. I don’t see color. I see my heart,” the quote reads.

None of the things mentioned in the quote match Hutchinson’s real life, and Melissa’s reaction was enough to expose the entire thing as a silly rumor. In real life, the Lions’ defensive end is reportedly dating fitness coach Alivia Rose Callaghan. Hutchinson typically prefers to stay low-key about his love life and has not confirmed his relationship status yet. But Alivia’s official Instagram account hints at their relationship.

She made it public in August 2022 by posting a carousel of pictures featuring the two of them. The post featured a stunning sunset moment between them, and their sweet silhouettes kissing each other.

“So happy to have you in my life(: happy birthday to the best❤️,” her caption read.

In September 2023, Alivia shared a picture from the NFL stadium, standing beside Hutchinson in his Lions jersey. It was the last time she hinted at their bond, but it’s still enough proof that the viral wedding post is nothing more than online fiction. The online drama comes after offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor’s trash-talking of Hutchinson after the Week 12 game.

Aidan Hutchinson keeps calm amid Eluemunor’s criticism

In the Lions’ 34–27 overtime win against the New York Giants, Hutchinson didn’t record big numbers. He finished the game with just one sack and six tackles, four of them solo. Yet, he delivered when the moment mattered most. The Giants needed five yards on fourth down, prompting their QB Jameis Winston to spot an opening on the right and try to run for it.

And that’s when Hutchinson closed in and sacked him, securing the win for his team as it had already scored in overtime. Eluemunor still tried to downplay Hutchinson’s contribution.

“He did not do a damn thing all f—–g game. He strikes me as the type of guy that would try to celebrate that one play, but for most of the day, he didn’t do anything,” he told The Athletic. “Obviously, I’m pissed about the last play, but at the same time, there’s not much you can do.”

However, Aidan Hutchinson didn’t lose his cool and responded calmly. He thinks everyone is entitled to their own opinion on how the events unfolded. He also said that it doesn’t matter when the sack happens as long as the team wins.

“I’m not gonna address it any further,” he added. “He can speak his mind however he wants, but we got the win.”

The Lions are preparing to take on their NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers, who sit just one spot ahead of them in the division. Hutchinson would like to keep focusing on his game instead of the trash talk.