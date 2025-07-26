Alex Anzalone Announces Contract Update After Dan Campbell’s Message to Lions’ Front Office

When Dan Campbell took the reins in Detroit in 2021, linebacker Alex Anzalone arrived alongside him, not by coincidence, but by design. The two shared history in New Orleans, and Campbell knew exactly what kind of leadership, grit, and football IQ Anzalone brought to the table. In his first year with the Lions, Anzalone immediately earned a starting role, recording 78 tackles and stepping into the defense’s communication hub. That trust only deepened as the seasons progressed, and Anzalone became a fixture, not just in the lineup, but in the culture Campbell was trying to build.

Now, after signing a 3-year, $18.3 million contract in 2023, Anzalone is entering the final season of that deal, and he’s made it clear, he wants an extension this year, not later. He’s set to earn a $6 million base salary in 2025, with a cap hit north of $7.25 million, but only $2.4 million remains in dead cap. Translation? The Lions could move on easily if they wanted, but Anzalone isn’t looking for an exit. He’s pushing for stability and long-term security now, while he’s still playing high-level football. The ball’s in Detroit’s court.

On July 26, he attended the training camp and practiced alongside his teammates. Reporters became curious about any updates to his contract situation. However, the linebacker shot down any rumors and laughed while saying, “Ha, no.” That’s the tone right now, casual, not contentious. Still, the question is fair. Because just days earlier, he was disappointed.

On July 22, Alex Anzalone didn’t hold back his frustration. Speaking to reporters at training camp, the veteran linebacker made it clear he wants to remain in Detroit long-term. But the silence from the front office is starting to sting. He’s left in limbo. “I’m disappointed, I’ll just say that. I’m disappointed,” he said bluntly, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. The message? He’s all-in. He just hopes the Lions are, too. Looks like they are.

Dan Campbell stood in front of reporters and made one thing abundantly clear, the Lions still want Anzalone in their foxhole.

Dan Campbell gives a message to the front office for Alex Anzalone

“You guys know how I feel about Alex, how we feel about Alex,” Campbell said Friday, July 25. “He’s one of our dudes. We’ve leaned on him. He’s a productive player.” Those weren’t just throwaway comments. That was the head coach essentially nudging the front office with a confident grin and a not-so-subtle handle your business message. That’s his message to the Lions front office.

He didn’t spell out where negotiations stood, but he also didn’t sound like a man worried. “We’re good, still talking,” Campbell added. “There’s no animosity here. We’re going to be good. And yes, we’re going to need him.” And that might be the most important line of all. Because when you look at this defense, at the heart of the locker room leadership, it’s not just Hutchinson making plays or Kerby Joseph flying around. It’s No. 34 making the calls, setting the tone, bridging the sideline and the field.

And through it all, the trust between Campbell and Anzalone has never wavered. The coach brought him in not just to play, but to help build. And Anzalone has responded with the best football of his career. So when Dan Campbell shows positivity regarding his contract, it’s not a throwaway line. It’s a reflection of a relationship that’s been in sync since day one. The Lions needed a culture-changer in 2021. Campbell brought the vision. And Anzalone? He’s been the proof.

So no, there’s no new contract yet. But the message from both sides is refreshingly clear, this isn’t about leverage or hard lines. This is about value, and Alex Anzalone still has plenty of it in Dan Campbell’s eyes. The only thing left now? The money part.