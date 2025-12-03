Amon-Ra St. Brown Announces Injury Update After Missing Two Lions Practices Before Cowboys Game

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys are locking horns for a massive Week 14 showdown on Thursday Night Football. Both squads are limping with injuries to key players. Nothing has hit harder for Lions fans than watching the star wide receiver miss his second straight practice with an ankle issue. But now, the Lions faithful finally have the update that they’ve been anxiously refreshing their feeds for.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Getting injured was tough,” St. Brown said on his podcast, joined by Dolphins RB De’Von Achane.”I basically watched it from the training room. There’s a TV in there. So I watched a lot of the game from in there. Tough loss obviously. Big game, divisional game, big opponent. Just watching the guys out there go to work, go to battle. It sucks for me not being out there.”

Imago Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-JANUARY 5: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown 14 of the Detroit Lions walks off of the field at the conclusion of a game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-minnesot250105_npq14.jpg

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lions’ wide receiver got tangled up with Packers safety Xavier McKinney when his teammate Trystan Colon-Castillo accidentally fell into the back of his leg. St. Brown was able to walk off the field by himself, but he was clearly limping. He had to leave the game with 6:19 remaining in the first quarter. He was just targeted once after leaving the gridiron.

Apart from St. Brown, Detroit has been facing an injury-depleted squad, leaving the team banged up on both fronts.

On Tuesday, several Lions practiced in a limited way before the Cowboys game. RB Sione Vaki (thumb), centre Graham Glasgow (knee), guard Kayode Awosika (foot), and safety Brian Branch (toe/ankle) all dealt with injuries while preparing for Thursday night. But the list doesn’t just stop there.

Players on IR include Sam LaPorta (TE, back surgery, season-ending), Terrion Arnold (CB, shoulder, season-ending), Zach Cunningham (LB, hamstring), and others like Brock Wright (TE, trachea, out indefinitely). Penei Sewell (OT, shoulder) rested but did practice on Tuesday.

While game statuses remain fluid pending Wednesday’s final report for many players, head coach Dan Campbell hasn’t fully declared the wideout out for the Cowboys game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Campbell is optimistic about St. Browns’ return

While the 26-year-old wideout isn’t “sure right now, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is optimistic about Amon-Ra St. Brown’s return from his ankle injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“He’s better,” Campbell said. “He’s better, that’s the best way to say it. But I don’t see him practicing today. But he is better. So, I know this: if he can play, he’ll play. That’s the best way to say it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, Campbell hasn’t ruled him out of the game, which gives fans some sign of relief. But honestly, you cannot blame the HC for not letting go of St. Brown, considering his outstanding performance this season.

Through 11 games, Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a standout for the Lions this season. He has recorded 75 receptions (6th in the NFL) for 884 yards (5th) and 9 touchdowns (2nd). He delivered a huge performance against the

ADVERTISEMENT

Giants with 149 receiving yards and is averaging 11.8 yards per catch on the season.

Having a weapon like him but still being unable to use it might be