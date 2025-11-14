Amon-Ra St. Brown Confirms Locker Room’s Stance on Dan Campbell Demoting John Morton

After last week’s loss to the Vikings, the Detroit Lions needed a spark. They got it on Sunday with a 44–22 thumping of the Commanders, and the biggest difference wasn’t a player. It was Dan Campbell taking over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator John Morton. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown made the locker room’s feelings clear about the switch.

“He’s been coaching in this league for a long, long time. He’s been the same dude. Johny’s awesome, we love Johny. They’re willing to do whatever it takes to win. And I think that’s gonna help the team. Us as players. we appreciate that. It’s easier to be selfless as a player, but it’s a little different as a coach,” the wide receiver said.

The offense had gone stale in recent weeks under Morton, and seeing it come alive the moment he stopped calling plays couldn’t have been easy. But according to Brown, he hasn’t flinched, handling the demotion the same way he handles everything else: with composure. It’s a strong look for him.

And to Campbell’s credit, the move may have been exactly what this group needed.

Detroit’s identity has always been built on physicality and a downhill run game. They weren’t playing poorly under Morton, but the attack had drifted away from what made them so hard to handle last season. On Sunday, it felt like Campbell brought that edge back.

The Lions put up a season-high 546 yards and scored on eight straight drives. It was the first time in weeks the offense looked balanced, unpredictable, and fully in sync. Their fans will want to see it again and again before declaring this a championship-level unit, but this was the kind of performance that restores some belief.

Because the truth is, Morton’s offense had grown predictable. They were still winning games thanks to the roster’s talent, but the flow wasn’t there. On Sunday, it was. And that doesn’t mean Morton disappeared. Apparently, he’s still doing work behind the scenes.

Morton confirms stance on demotion and current duties

When asked about his demotion, John Morton took the question the way you’d expect from someone who’s been around the league long enough to know how quickly things change. He didn’t get defensive, didn’t try to redirect blame. He kept the focus on what matters: winning.

“I’ve been doing this for a while, so I’m used to that. There’s some things that I gotta learn, just like everyone else. I just wanna do whatever it takes to win. I’ve been cut 6 times, I’ve been fired, and you just march on cause it’s always about the team. It’s not about me. The ultimate goal is to win the Super Bowl.”

Imago Syndication: Detroit Free Press Detroit Lions assistant head coach and wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery, left, talk to offensive coordinator John Morton during rookie mini camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Friday, May 9, 2025. Detroit , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJunfuxHanx USATSI_26131674

Morton also stressed that the adjustment is smaller than people might think. Dan Campbell may be handling play-calling on game day now, but Morton is still doing the bulk of the preparation during the week. Not much has changed besides gameday duties.

“I didn’t blink twice, cause I know my role. The only thing that’s changed is that he’s calling on game day. I’m doing everything else still the same.

As responses go, it’s about as steady as a coach in his position can offer. Campbell has already said the play-calling could shift back to John Morton down the road, and the best thing Morton can do now is keep working behind the scenes and put winning above everything else. It’s clear Campbell still trusts him, and Morton isn’t going anywhere.