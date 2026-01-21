Amon-Ra St. Brown Lashes Out at Fans Criticizing Lions’ OC Hire

Amon-Ra St. Brown is not happy with the Lions‘ fans following the team’s decision to part ways with offensive coordinator John Morton on Tuesday. They fired him two days after defeating the Chicago Bears in Week 18. With the recent developments, the Lions are leaning towards signing the Arizona Cardinals‘ Drew Petzing as their new OC. The announcement did not sit well with the fans, and they have been tweeting all about it. However, the Lions WR answered back to the fans criticizing the tweets.

“I see Lions fans talking crazy like, ‘Oh why’d we do this?’,” said Amon Ra St. Brown on the stbrownpodcast, via Instagram. “Do you guys have no trust in Dan? In the Lions? Like you think they’d just hire a random dude? Like, be for real. Like they don’t know what they are doing. They don’t do their research? They don’t do interviews. Most of you guys don’t know really much about anything. About any ball. And you’re tweeting about a coach that was hired that you guys don’t like because of XYZ.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Brown Podcast (@stbrownpodcast) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

