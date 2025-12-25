Amon-Ra St. Brown ‘Pissed’ by NFL’s Christmas Decision That Affects Hundreds of Footballers

The Detroit Lions have an upcoming Christmas game against the Minnesota Vikings. While the league schedules games to entertain fans, players don’t like the idea of playing during the festival. Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also expressed a similar sentiment on the December 24 episode of the St. Browns podcast.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“If I had kids, I’d be even more pissed. You can’t spend (the Holidays) with your family, you don’t get to see your kids open gifts,” Brown said.

However, the Lions are still in the hunt for a playoff spot. So, this game is extremely crucial for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story.