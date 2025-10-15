Amon-Ra St. Brown Risks Punishment as Lions WR Questions NFL’s Jared Goff Decision

Football moves fast, but not as fast as the flag that changed everything for the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. What looked like a perfect start against the Kansas City Chiefs turned into confusion, frustration, and a penalty that wiped out a trick-play touchdown. And for wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the delay in that call was unlike anything he’d seen before.

Speaking on the St. Brown Brothers Podcast, the Lions star didn’t hold back. “We’re all celebrating. We get to the sideline, and we sit down. We’re all done, and then they blow the whistle. I’ve never seen a flag come in this late,” he said.

His comments came in reference to opening-drive trick play, a touchdown that was wiped out when Jared Goff’s pass to running back David Montgomery was flagged for illegal motion. The play that had the Lions sideline erupting before confusion set in.

The officials flagged Goff for illegal motion after determining he didn’t come to a complete stop for one full second before the snap, a rarely seen rule buried deep in the NFL rulebook. The infraction turned a touchdown into a five-yard penalty, forcing Detroit to settle for a field goal instead.

Even Goff himself admitted postgame that he was unaware of the rule. The NFL later confirmed it under Rule 7, Section 4, Article 2, Item 3. It’s a specific clause for quarterbacks under center. Goff’s movement was deemed too quick, making the play illegal.

For St. Brown, though, the issue wasn’t the rule but the timing. His disbelief over the delayed flag might now draw attention from the league office, which has previously fined players for public comments about officiating. However, later, St. Brown turned the spotlight inward after his own costly miss.

Amon-Ra St. Brown makes costly mistake after Lions’ loss to Chiefs

The Lions opened strong in Week 6 but fizzled after halftime. Kansas City’s defense adjusted, and Detroit couldn’t respond. Amon-Ra St. Brown has built a reputation in Detroit for reliability, but even the Lions’ most dependable receiver isn’t immune to mistakes.

“They had a pretty good plan on defense,” St. Brown said. “But I feel like at the end of the day, we still had plays that we should have made (and plays) that I should have made that would have changed that game.”

The play that haunted him came on fourth down. A catchable pass slipped through his hands, a moment St. Brown didn’t shy away from owning. “I mean, I don’t know if it was tipped. (I) should have caught it. Went right to (and) right into my hands. It like went through my legs. I should have caught it.” he admitted.

Those words sum up the standard St. Brown holds himself to. Even in defeat, his perspective remained steady. He viewed the loss not as a setback but as a lesson.

“Hindsight is 20-20,” he added. “You’d like to have the touchdown on the first drive. I catch the fourth-down, who knows, maybe we get seven (or) three, whatever it may be. There’s a lot of plays that we wish we could have had back on offense. But you can watch the tape (and) learn from it.”

For the Lions, the Chiefs’ loss stung. But for St. Brown, it’s fuel. Another reminder that accountability drives progress.