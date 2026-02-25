Lions Announce Double Boost for Jared Goff as QB Gets Major Update on Offense

Essentials Inside The Story Detroit makes key offensive tweaks ahead of 2026.

A major decision looms around a core playmaker.

The Lions are backing continuity rather than a full reset.

The Detroit Lions are sending a clear message they’re building a fortress around Jared Goff, making two critical moves to bolster their offense. They first welcomed Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator. And now, they have dropped a major update on star running back Jahmyr Gibbs’ future. The timing is telling, as the player is eyeing a massive long-term extension. Taken together, the moves show a clear commitment to building a strong system around the quarterback.

“The bottom line is this, we want [Jahmyr] Gibbs here for a long time,” general manager Brad Holmes said. “He is truly the centerpiece of our offense…so that’s really the main thing in terms of timeline. That’s still fluid. We’ll have talks with his representation starting this week, just to kind of get engaged in terms of what that timeline looks like going forward. But he’s earned what he’s going to get, obviously because he’s been a great player.”

Despite fielding a productive offense, Jared Goff’s team couldn’t make it to the postseason. Amid roster developments, the extension for running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been in the spotlight as he’s entering the third year of his rookie deal worth $17.85 million. And now, Holmes has offered all the clarity needed.

Following another terrific season, many experts have projected Gibbs to land a four-year extension worth around $76 million. With $52 million in guaranteed amounts, this deal could make him the league’s most expensive running back. Moreover, his cap hit will likely rise next year from $2.9 million to $7.185 million, with the fifth-year option fully guaranteed in 2027.

Meanwhile, there’s another offensive boost for Goff ahead of the 2026 season. Following a disappointing 9-8 season that ended without a playoff berth, the Lions parted ways with John Morton. They replaced him with new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who served in the same role with the Arizona Cardinals from 2023 to 2025.

“That was really the cool thing…to get a guy like Drew Petzing,” Holmes said. “You know that kind of check every single box that we were looking for, but also like keep the continuity…I’m really excited about what he’s going to add.”

Moreover, he praised head coach Dan Campbell for bringing in Petzing and Mike Kafka while keeping most of the offense intact. Holmes doesn’t see these additions as an overhaul. He believes Jared Goff won’t need to learn a completely new playbook while working under them. While the coaching staff is being solidified to support Goff, the team also received a major boost on the offensive line with news about a key veteran’s future.

Lions OT Taylor Decker announces return for 11th NFL season

Before the 2025 season kicked off, Taylor Decker had seriously considered walking away from the sport. But then came a change of heart after it ended. The Ohio-native confirmed that he’s returning for his 11th season via an Instagram post on Tuesday. In his post, Decker shared a photo of himself running out of the tunnel at Ford Field.

“‘Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?’ And I said, ‘Here am I; SEND ME!’ #Year11,” Decker captioned.

Not everyone expected this outcome. Some industry insiders had previously suggested that the Lions would part ways with the 32-year-old if he chose to return for another season. He pointed to Decker’s age, along with recurring shoulder injuries and declining metrics, as the basis for his argument.

The financial situation is also complicated. Releasing him in March would save the Lions $11.6 million this year and nearly $18 million in 2027.

The Lions are currently about $9.6 million over the salary cap. They need to restructure and release players to address other roster needs. For instance, they need someone to support Aidan Hutchinson on the defensive line. With limited flexibility, Decker’s return to Detroit could be challenging.