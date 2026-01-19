Lions’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Dan Campbell Taking Tennessee CB in 1st Round

Essentials Inside The Story Lions face sudden regression after playoff rise collapses roster stability

Offseason changes could help Detroit enforce priorities on both sides

Injuries and coordinator exits expose thin margins behind star talent

After consecutive playoff appearances, including the NFC title game in 2024, the Lions suffered through a miserable season when they lost both coordinators, who were signed as head coaches. The team also dealt with a laundry list of injuries to key players. The Lions have needs on both sides of the line of scrimmage as well as in the secondary.

Detroit Lions’ Needs

Offensive Line

The Lions had one of the best offensive lines in the league recently, but that quickly changed. They may need an offensive tackle, depending on whether veteran blindside protector Taylor Decker retires. If that happens, the team could swing right tackle Penei Sewell over, as he was a terrific left tackle in college. The interior of the offensive line has yet to recover from the sudden retirement of Frank Ragnow prior to last season. Ragnow later failed his physical in an attempt to rejoin the team in November.

Edge

Aidan Hutchinson has been a dynamite player since being selected with the second pick of the 2022 draft, but the talent quickly drops off. Marcus Davenport signed a one-year deal and finished the season with one sack, and there’s no young stud waiting in the wings.

Secondary: The safety position seemed like a position of strength entering the season, but Kerby Joseph was limited to six games after suffering a knee injury, and Pro Bowler Brian Branch tore his Achilles in December. Cornerback Terrion Arnold has been a disappointment since being selected in the first round of the 2024 draft. He’s a natural nickel back who has been pushed to the outside.

MOCK DRAFT

ROUND 1: Jermod McCoy/CB/Tennessee

Imago November 30, 2024, Nashville, Tennessee, USA: Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy 3 reacts after intercepting the ball during his game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Nashville USA – ZUMAh237 20241130_zsp_h237_050 Copyright: xCamdenxHallx

McCoy is a natural outside cornerback with terrific ball skills, but he did not play a down in 2025 after suffering a knee injury in January of that year. Had he been at full health and played up to expectations, he may have been a top-10 pick. Kadyn Proctor will get consideration at this spot if they want a tackle.

ROUND 2: Monroe Freeling/T/Georgia

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Allstate Sugar Bowl Notre Dame vs Georgia JAN 02 January 02, 2025: Notre Dame linebacker Jaylen Sneed 3 and Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling 57 b battle at the line of scrimmage during NCAA football game action between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250102_zma_c04_223.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree340096

Freeling initially caught the attention of scouts when he played in the College Football Playoff against Notre Dame. He’s a tall, agile left tackle who showed a lot of improvement in his game this past season. Freeling would allow the Lions to keep Sewell on the right side.

ROUND 4: Logan Jones/C/Iowa

Imago September 6, 2025: Iowa s Logan Jones 65 drops into pass coverage during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, IA. /CSM Ames United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250906_zma_c04_1346 Copyright: xKylexOkitax

Jones fills the need at center, as he’s quick, explosive, and incredibly effective on the second level or blocking in motion. He needs to put some meat on his bones and add strength to his game, but Jones is a terrific center prospect.

ROUND 5: Logan Fano/DE/Utah

Imago September 9 2023: Baylor Bears offensive lineman Campbell Barrington 53 blocks Utah Utes defensive end Logan Fano 0 during the 2nd half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Utah Utes and Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. /CSM Waco US – ZUMAc04_ 20230909_zma_c04_803 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

Fano has the versatility to be used out of a three-point stance or standing over tackle. At the very least, he’ll take pressure off Hutchinson.

Detroit’s season of setbacks has left holes on every front. The 2026 draft won’t just add talent. It will define the team’s next chapter.