Lions’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Dan Campbell Taking Tennessee CB in 1st Round

- Lions face sudden regression after playoff rise collapses roster stability
- Offseason changes could help Detroit enforce priorities on both sides
- Injuries and coordinator exits expose thin margins behind star talent
After consecutive playoff appearances, including the NFC title game in 2024, the Lions suffered through a miserable season when they lost both coordinators, who were signed as head coaches. The team also dealt with a laundry list of injuries to key players. The Lions have needs on both sides of the line of scrimmage as well as in the secondary.
Detroit Lions’ Needs
Offensive Line
The Lions had one of the best offensive lines in the league recently, but that quickly changed. They may need an offensive tackle, depending on whether veteran blindside protector Taylor Decker retires. If that happens, the team could swing right tackle Penei Sewell over, as he was a terrific left tackle in college. The interior of the offensive line has yet to recover from the sudden retirement of Frank Ragnow prior to last season. Ragnow later failed his physical in an attempt to rejoin the team in November.
Edge
Aidan Hutchinson has been a dynamite player since being selected with the second pick of the 2022 draft, but the talent quickly drops off. Marcus Davenport signed a one-year deal and finished the season with one sack, and there’s no young stud waiting in the wings.
Secondary: The safety position seemed like a position of strength entering the season, but Kerby Joseph was limited to six games after suffering a knee injury, and Pro Bowler Brian Branch tore his Achilles in December. Cornerback Terrion Arnold has been a disappointment since being selected in the first round of the 2024 draft. He’s a natural nickel back who has been pushed to the outside.
MOCK DRAFT
ROUND 1: Jermod McCoy/CB/Tennessee
McCoy is a natural outside cornerback with terrific ball skills, but he did not play a down in 2025 after suffering a knee injury in January of that year. Had he been at full health and played up to expectations, he may have been a top-10 pick. Kadyn Proctor will get consideration at this spot if they want a tackle.
ROUND 2: Monroe Freeling/T/Georgia
Freeling initially caught the attention of scouts when he played in the College Football Playoff against Notre Dame. He’s a tall, agile left tackle who showed a lot of improvement in his game this past season. Freeling would allow the Lions to keep Sewell on the right side.
ROUND 4: Logan Jones/C/Iowa
Jones fills the need at center, as he’s quick, explosive, and incredibly effective on the second level or blocking in motion. He needs to put some meat on his bones and add strength to his game, but Jones is a terrific center prospect.
ROUND 5: Logan Fano/DE/Utah
Fano has the versatility to be used out of a three-point stance or standing over tackle. At the very least, he’ll take pressure off Hutchinson.
Detroit’s season of setbacks has left holes on every front. The 2026 draft won’t just add talent. It will define the team’s next chapter.
