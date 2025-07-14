Brad Holmes Gets Crucial Advice on Why These Undrafted Athletes Deserve a Shot

As the preseason approaches, all eyes are on the Lions’ 53-man roster decisions. Who will make the cut, and who will miss out? Rookie Jackson Meeks appears to be in a promising spot. According to team insiders, undrafted veterans like Al-Quadin Muhammad and Ahmed Hassanein deserve a chance to shine this season. General Manager Brad Holmes has already bolstered the defense with several key additions, making impressive strides this offseason.

NFL analysts have also pointed to two more undrafted players who could make a significant impact on the defensive line. Undrafted players have played an important role during Holmes and Dan Campbell’s early years with the team. Think Brock Wright, Craig Reynolds, Kayode Awosika, and others. Over the past few seasons, the Lions have consistently kept at least one undrafted free agent on their 53-man roster. With names like Caden Prieskorn and Mason Miller in the mix, they may have a few more contributors ready to emerge.

The popular Lions podcast Sneaky Athletic DL recently suggested that the team should give more opportunities to undrafted talent. Speaking on their potential, the host said, “If you can get a guy like (Trevor) Nowaske or (Mitchell) Agude, those are the players you want—they can play on the edge but also drop back into coverage as linebackers. That versatility is valuable.” Trevor Nowaske joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2023 after playing for Saginaw Valley State. He had a few stints with the team before parting ways in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mitchell Agude, 26, also joined in 2023 after a stint with the Miami Dolphins. Though waived multiple times, he was promoted to the active roster in 2024. The host also mentioned other players like Al-Quadin Muhammad and Ahmed Hassanein as candidates worth watching.

AD

via Imago DETROIT, MI – JANUARY 18: Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell looks up at the scoreboard during the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders on Sunday January 18, 2025 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 NFC Divisional Playoff – Commanders at Lions EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon258202501181562

Another promising star linebacker who joined the roster this year is Grant Stuard. To power up their defense, the Lions chose the seventh-round pick. After his stint with the Buccaneers, Stuard played for the Indianapolis Colts. The 2024 season was especially a remarkable chance for the 26-year-old to prove himself. He had notched up 1,267 career snaps on special teams and recorded a career-high 19 tackles in Week 8 when the Colts won over the Miami Dolphins.

His unique talent will help the Lions. And as said, there’s another undrafted rookie, Jackson Meeks, who has a chance to land on the roster.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Detroit Lions have hopes on Syracuse linebacker Jackson Meeks

It was back in May that the Lions acquired Jackson Meeks as an undrafted free agent. Interestingly, the 22-year-old also happens to be former Lions DE Za’Darius Smith’s nephew. Meeks’s arrival on the team quickly gained traction. Why? Well, there are claims that the Lions will be one of the top teams in the NFC, thanks to linebackers like Meeks, as per Saturday Morning Inspection, analysts Andrew Mize and Nick Rudman.

“But there’s one guy that was unheard of, at least to me, that when you break down the data and break down his information and situation with Detroit, just looks like a great fit and a massive steal potentially for the Lions. And that’s wide receiver Jackson Meeks,” Nick said.

The WR’s college career began at Georgia. While he didn’t have great playing time, his team won consecutive national championships. He totaled just 10 receptions for 132 yards across 36 games. Later, he moved to Syracuse. At Syracuse, Meeks had 11 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown in a win over NC State. As per Pro Football Focus, he secured 21 of 35 contested targets.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His ability to handle the game even in the most crucial times and put up his best performance will truly prove advantageous to the Lions. Their defense is to look out for this season!