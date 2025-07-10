Brad Holmes Quietly Lands Draft Gem as 218lbs Undrafted Star Surges Past 3 NFL Rivals

The Detroit Lions front office has recently splurged some serious big bucks on strengthening their already powerful defensive line. With only four wideouts returning from last year’s active roster, they’ve signed 6’2″, 218-pound Syracuse athlete Jackson Meeks, nephew of former Lions defensive end Za’Darius Smith. The rookie has heavy pockets after reportedly securing $200,000 in guaranteed money for his attempt at the roster, carrying the same relentless mentality he showed in college: “I’m gonna do what I have to do to make the team.” Detroit already boasts four proven playmakers at receiver; not a brag many teams can make. But this six-figure guaranteed contract is predicted to aim for the stars.

That claim is made by analysts Andrew Mize and Nick Rudman, who took a deep dive into the Detroit Lions’ rising stock on a recent Saturday Morning Inspection video. Nick opened strong, saying, “They (Detroit Lions) are one of, if not the top team in the NFC as we get ready for the 2025 season.” His point? Detroit has been stacking up hidden gems like wide receiver Jackson Meeks. Rudman added, “He looks like a real stud, and when you compare his numbers to some quality wide receivers of a similar kind of body type and productivity element from the NFL draft, he looks really good, especially for an undrafted free agent.”

Now, Meeks has the stat line to back the praise. In Week 5 of the 2024 season, after transferring to Syracuse, he caught 10 balls for 161 yards and a score against Holy Cross. That earned him ACC Receiver of the Week. In Week 7, he followed it up with 11 catches for 116 yards and another touchdown versus NC State. He won ACC Receiver of the Week again. Numbers like that put Jackson Meeks firmly on the radar.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

And this encouraged Rudman to bring more than hype. He came with a film, data, and a colour-coded chart to compare Meeks with other rookies from the 2025 draft. “We’re looking at passer rating when targeting Meeks versus similar wide receivers, and I kind of define similar wide receivers. I picked Ted McMillan, Jayden Higgins, and Jalen Royals.” On his chart, Meeks’ passer rating when targeted was over 110 and topped them all. That number speaks to reliability. Quarterbacks trusted him, and he produced.

The receivers Rudman compared in the YouTube video were not just any names. He looked for big-bodied guys over six feet tall. Players who could do it all—block, run routes, catch in traffic. McMillan, Higgins, and Royals were picked from both the top and mid draft rounds. But Meeks beat them in impact per target. Despite being undrafted, Meeks showed more efficiency and playmaking upside. While the Lions‘ roster builds toward dominance, their coaching staff remains a question. Now it is about who will guide the talents.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Detroit Lions’ shaky coaching carousel

This offseason, the Detroit Lions took a big swing in the coaching room. Both coordinators and three other assistants moved on. The New York Jets hired former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as their head coach. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson landed the top job in Chicago. Johnson brought receivers coach Antwaan Randle El and assistant quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett with him. Defensive line coach Terrell Williams also left. The New England Patriots picked him up as their new defensive coordinator. The front office should be sweating their weight in fear.

Critics were quick to question if Detroit could stay in title contention. But head coach Dan Campbell was unfazed. “I’m not worried about we lost two coordinators,” Campbell said. He sees bigger pieces still in place. General manager Brad Holmes agreed. He pointed to a strong roster and trusted leadership. “I think that we just stay the course and keep building like we’ve been. I do think that we’re very close,” Holmes said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aidan Hutchinson also displayed unwavering faith, even though these changes hit close to home. He had played under Glenn and Johnson since entering the NFL in 2022. His reaction showed optimism, especially after his injury recovery. “I tell this to everyone… I don’t care who they bring in to coach us. Obviously, keeping Dan (Campbell) there is what we all want, but coordinators, position coaches, it doesn’t matter.” For Hutchinson, the team’s drive comes from within, not the headset.

Holmes believed last season was close to a breakthrough. That belief has not changed. “Nothing is going to alter what our approach has been in terms of trying to continue to improve and keep building,” he said. His plan? Stick to what works!

