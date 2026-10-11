Condolences Pour In for Detroit Lions’ Announcer Dan Miller After Wife Cynthia’s Passing

For years, Dan Miller’s voice has been familiar with the highs and lows of the Detroit Lions, bringing fans closer to every touchdown, comeback, and unforgettable moment. But this time, the voice behind those iconic calls is struggling with a personal loss no game can fix.

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DetroitSportsPodcast reported on X, “It is with deep sadness to report Detroit Sports Podcast and Lions On SI has learned that the wife of Detroit Lions PxP Voice Dan Miller, Cynthia Miller, has died.”

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The Detroit Lions community is mourning the loss of Dan Miller’s wife, Cynthia Miller. The news led to an outpouring of condolences from fans, with many sharing heartfelt messages of support for the broadcaster and his family during this difficult time.

One X user left a message of prayer for Miller under the post, “I’ll say a prayer for Cynthia Miller, Dan Miller — a man that always brings so much joy and passion to his audience every Sunday — and their family.”

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Meanwhile, another user wrote, “From the Lion’s pride in Northern Indiana, we would like to give our deepest condolences and sincere thoughts to you and your family. I hope the team and the fans stand with in your darkest hour. May the Lord help you walk your path forward. Sincerely, Dave Caverley.”

And many also expressed their shock at the news of Cynthia’s passing, adding, “Very sad news. Praying for Dan and the Miller family. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼” and “This is incredibly sad. Prayers to Dan and his family.”

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According to Lions on SI, Cynthia passed away on October 10 at the age of 62.

Cynthia had been battling leptomeningeal disease. She was also a passionate Lions fan who attended every game, sitting in the fifth row behind the team’s bench. Her love for the franchise was an important part of her family’s connection to football.

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Dan and Cynthia shared 33 years of marriage and raised four children: Sammi, Rikki, Tony, and Robbie. She was also a loving grandmother to two beautiful granddaughters, Daphne and Cecilia.

Her love for football went beyond game days. Dan had earlier recalled how his wife and daughters shared his passion for the sport, describing family weekends.

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“My wife loves football (Cindy attends all Lions games), my kids love football. When I’d have a Saturday off in the fall, my daughters would come downstairs and ask, ‘What college football games are on today? We’d sit around the TV, they’d have their computers on their laps, and we’d watch games. When the noon games were about to end, they’d ask, ‘What games are on at 3:30?’ It was heaven for me.”

The family’s memories of Detroit’s playoff appearances in 2024 were especially meaningful. According to her obituary, attending the Lions’ two home playoff games with her daughters was among Cynthia’s fondest memories.

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“Some of her best memories were attending the two home playoff games with her daughters in 2024. Her family knows that she will be there in spirit when the Lions win it all.”

A memorial gathering for Cynthia will be held on October 16, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home’s Northdrop-Sassaman Chapel in Northville, Michigan. A funeral service celebrating her life will follow at 6 p.m.

As the Lions community processes the heartbreaking news, the messages pouring in serve as a reminder of the bond between the team, its supporters, and the voices who bring the game to life.