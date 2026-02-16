Congratulations Pour In From Caitlin Clark as Lions Star Announces Major Family News

Essentials Inside The Story A Detroit Lions standout shared a big off-field life update with fans.

The news quickly sparked reactions from across the sports world.

Teammates, friends, and fans poured in with congratulatory messages.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell is celebrated for his hard-hitting plays, but his latest off-field announcement is creating a different kind of buzz on social media. It has even caught the attention of WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark, who was one of the first notable names to send well-wishes for the Lions star.

Right after Megan and Jack Campbell announced their pregnancy on Instagram, Caitlin Clark, the WNBA star, was one of the first to show her love.

“Yayayayya, so excited for you both. ❤️‍🔥” Clark wrote.

Many might not know that Megan and Clark actually played basketball together during their college years at the University of Iowa. Megan played two seasons there, appearing in 40 career games, including the 2020 and 2021 seasons with Clark.

Given the time they’ve spent together, Clark’s reaction to the news makes all the sense.

And well, who could resist when the post was this wholesome?

“Half of me + Half of you!!!” the caption of Megan and Jack Campbell’s collaborative post read. “Thank you, Lord, for this sweet gift.”

As sweet as the caption was, the post came with absolutely heart-melting photos of the couple. Even their dog made an appearance in one of the pictures. Megan looked radiant in a white skirt with her baby bump clearly evident now. In the pictures, the two are seen holding a long strip of ultrasound printouts, confirming that their little one is on the way.

The couple, who married in 2024 after tying the knot in Okoboji, Iowa, met as athletes at the University of Iowa. Both were college athletes who stayed on campus for training, and it was at Peterson Dorm in Iowa City that they first became close friends. By the fall of their sophomore year, their friendship had evolved into something more.

The announcement marks a joyous new chapter for Campbell, who has quickly become a cornerstone of the Lions’ defense since being drafted 18th overall in 2023, earning All-Pro honors last season. In just three seasons, the Lions’ star linebacker has quietly put together some seriously impressive numbers. He recorded 402 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, and forced four fumbles.

Megan Campbell, on the other hand, was a four-year standout at Mason City High School and carried that competitive spirit into college basketball.

She spent two seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball before finishing her career with the Drake Bulldogs women’s basketball, where she played three more seasons until 2024.

Given Megan’s own successful basketball career at Iowa and Drake, it was no surprise that many of the well-wishes came from the basketball world, including former teammates and rivals.

Love poured in as fans and friends celebrated Megan and Jack Campbell

After Jack Campbell and his wife, Megan, announced their pregnancy on Instagram, the comment section instantly turned into one big celebration.

The Lions family chimed in. Daniel Thomas, Lions safety, kept it cool with, “Congrats bro 😎,” while Callahan LaPorta, wife of Lions TE Sam LaPorta, shared a heartfelt note, “God bless baby Campbell 🥰 I’m so excited for you two!!!”

Even Christen Goff, wife of Lions quarterback Jared Goff, kept it simple but emotional, with teary emojis “🥹🥹🥹🥹.”

Sam LaPorta, Jared Goff, and Jack Campbell have been key pieces for the Detroit Lions on both offense and defense. They have helped lead the team since 2023 and have built a bond that goes beyond the field. The outpouring of support from the worlds of football and basketball highlighted the couple’s wide-reaching impact.

And then, Elizabeth Cochran, who appears to be in a relationship with Lions safety Dan Jackson, also chimed in, “Megan, these pictures are beautiful! I’m so happy for you both—congratulations!”

Gabbie Marshall, another former Hawkeye, made it clear this had been a hard secret to keep. She had been holding it in for a while for her college teammate. She commented, “YAYYY FINALLY CAN TALK ABOUT IT!!! OMG ❤️ So happy for you two.”

Others kept it sweet and simple, like “Omg congrats 🥹❤️” from Sydney Affolter and “Congratulations 🙌” from the Lions linebacker, Malcolm Rodriguez.

For now, fans are flooding the couple’s social media with all the love and support for Campbell, which he has earned throughout his NFL career.