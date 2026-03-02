Dan Campbell Adds to Jared Goff’s Protection as Lions Trade Away David Montgomery to Texans

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine Feb 25, 2025 Indianapolis, IN, USA Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Indianapolis Scouting Combine Indiana United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250225_jhp_al2_0352

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine Feb 25, 2025 Indianapolis, IN, USA Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Indianapolis Scouting Combine Indiana United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250225_jhp_al2_0352

Essentials Inside The Story Lions swap David Montgomery to fortify Jared Goff's interior.

Dan Campbell addresses Goff’s 38-sack season with a decisive move.

Texans trade Tytus Howard, leaving C.J. Stroud with depleted protection.

When Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shipped running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans, the headline was the compensation. But look closer, and the real story is what Detroit got back: a starting-caliber offensive lineman to protect their franchise quarterback, Jared Goff.

The Lions have traded Montgomery to the Houston Texans for a fourth-round pick, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, and a seventh-round pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. What started as a projected fifth-round deal quickly escalated, and Scruggs is the piece that makes this trade deeply personal for Detroit.

After Jared Goff posted 4,564 yards and a 34-8 touchdown-interception ratio in 2025, the Lions still finished fourth in the NFC North. In the process, he also absorbed a career-high 38 sacks. The culprit, in large part, was an offensive line that struggled to hold up consistently following the retirement of All-Pro center Frank Ragnow.

Dan Campbell has made no secret of his commitment to Goff heading into 2026, reaffirming that he is a “stud” who is “going nowhere,” and acquiring Scruggs is the first concrete proof he meant it.

Juice Scruggs, a 26-year-old Penn State product taken 62nd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, brings real versatility to Detroit’s interior. Scruggs has spent three seasons developing in Houston and is capable of starting at both center and guard. That gives the Lions a young, scheme-flexible piece to develop for Jared Goff’s protection.

But moving David Montgomery wasn’t painless. He’s part of a rare Lions company: only five players in franchise history have posted 2,500-plus rushing yards and 30-plus rushing touchdowns. Montgomery joins a list that includes Jahmyr Gibbs, Barry Sanders, Billy Sims, and Dutch Clark. That’s generational ground game territory.

But with Gibbs locked in as Detroit’s featured back, Montgomery’s role was shrinking, and he didn’t want to stick around. Over his last two seasons with the Lions, he carried 343 times for 1,491 yards and 20 touchdowns. While the production was very real, the need to keep paying for it was waning. Dan Campbell converted that leverage into an offensive lineman and draft capital, a precise fix for a known problem.

Meanwhile, Houston now gets a premium talent for a significant price. But for a team adding a running back to help quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans have also made a puzzling decision that does quite the opposite.

The Tytus Howard question for Houston

While David Montgomery now makes his way to Houston, that was just one trade. In another move, the Texans have sent right tackle Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick. Howard has immediately signed a three-year, $63 million extension in Cleveland. Howard notably spent seven years in Houston, starting 93 games and anchoring an offensive line that protected C.J. Stroud through three consecutive playoff runs.

Letting a proven starter walk for a fifth-rounder, when Cleveland valued him at $21 million annually, has drawn sharp criticism from around the league. Tackle Aireontae Ersery and center Jake Andrews remain the only O-linemen under contract in Houston, with guard Ed Ingram and tackle Trent Brown awaiting free agency.

What hurts even more is that Tytus played right tackle (555 snaps), left guard (334 snaps), and right guard (132 snaps) last season, carrying 88% of Houston’s offensive snaps on his shoulders. For Houston, moving their most established and versatile blocker looks less like a calculated decision and more like a costly mistake.

Dan Campbell made a move to protect his quarterback, and he added future draft picks in the process. Meanwhile, Houston has given away a cornerstone for late-round change and hopes that a new running back can fill the gap. Both teams are betting heavily on their offseason vision, but for now, only one appears to have a clear plan.