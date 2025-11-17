Dan Campbell Breaks Silence on Lions CB’s DPI Penalty As Calls Mount Against NFL Ref

There seems to be growing frustration over the NFL’s officiating. The latest to join in the conversation is Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. He has recently made a subtle comment after cornerback Rock Ya-Sin got called for a defensive pass interference in Week 11.

“I wouldn’t tell him to do anything different,” he said when asked about the penalty as per Colton Pouncy.

The coach further added, “I thought he played defense like he did the whole game. I thought he challenged and played it like he did the very first rep.”

Now, Ya-Sin was flagged for DPI on a crucial third-and-8 against the Philadelphia Eagles‘ wide receiver A. J. Brown late in the fourth quarter. This stemmed from minor hand-fighting between the two players. Many felt that it did not rise to the level of pass interference.

However, the refs decided to call it. And fans weren’t impressed with how the referees handled it.

Moreover, it cost the Lions. This penalty allowed the Eagles a first down, letting them run out the clock. And the Lions lost the chance to rally in the game. Now, there were several other issues in the Lions’ offense.

One such was the poor play-calling and ineffective conversions. They had a strong defensive performance, but the team’s aggressive approach backfired, such as a fake punt in the first half and failure to convert fourth-downs in the game.

While Campbell’s playcalling seemed to help the roster back in the 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders, it couldn’t do much against the Eagles. However, the focus has currently been on the refs and their questionable decisions. Several teams have voiced their concerns about questionable calls.

Now, after the Lions’ 16-9 loss to the Eagles, many came forward to point out the issues. So, coach Campbell isn’t the only one quietly disapproving of the call.

NFL Refs land in hot water after questionable officiating decision

NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth also seemed upset over the matter.

“Come on. That is terrible,” he said during the broadcast. “That’s an absolutely terrible call that is going to decide this football game.”

Soon, many joined social media to express their dissatisfaction with how things went for the Lions. Former NFL legend Shannon Sharpe labeled the calls as “a bulljive flag,” while Robert Griffin III argued that the calls have been getting “worse” every year. Former quarterback Kurt Warner also took to X to voice his frustration.

“Eagles throw a DPI flag on Rock Ya-Sin on a third-down incompletion. Refs let everyone get away with a lot tonight…but apparently that was the line. Lions will need an even bigger miracle now,” a fan questioned the call.

NFL analyst Albert Breer didn’t mince his words while calling out the refs.

“Officiating needs to be torn down to the studs. They need to rebuild it with the technology that’s now available. What they’ve done instead—which is to continually add on to what they already have, and overcomplicate everything—clearly isn’t working,” he wrote on X.

The league has faced criticism for its handling of the “tush push” play. Moreover, there have been other questionable calls that were called out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and other teams. Just a few days ago, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh seemingly claimed that the NFL officials missed calling a hip drop tackle in their game against the Steelers.

This can often hurt the team. Unless the league can fix this issue, it continues to be a major concern.